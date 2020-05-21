Film News Roundup: Tom Hardy’s ‘Capone’ Scores $2.5 Million in 10 Days of VOD Sales

In today’s film news roundup, Tom Hardy’s “Capone” racks up $2.5 million in VOD sales, “The Pollinators” finds a home and Miramax hires Wolfgang Hammer.

‘CAPONE’ RESULTS

Vertical Entertainment’s Tom Hardy movie “Capone” has earned the company its best VOD release with a 10-day run amassing over $2.5 million in gross on-demand sales.

“Capone” was released on May 12 through several on-demand platforms, such as iTunes (where it soared to No. 1 on the charts within its first three days of release) Amazon and cable on-demand.

“We are incredibly impressed with the attention and interest surrounding ‘Capone,'” the company said. “Although we wish the film could have been premiered in theaters as originally intended, we could not be more thrilled with the success of the VOD home premiere release.”

The real-life Al Capone headed the Chicago mob during the 1920s and was prosecuted for tax evasion and imprisoned in 1932. The film takes place at the end of his life when dementia has riddled his mind. The film was directed by Josh Trank and also stars Kyle MacLachlan, Linda Cardellini, Jack Lowden, Matt Dillon and Neal Brennan.

ACQUISTION

1091 has bought worldwide broadcast and digital rights to Peter Nelson’s documentary “The Pollinators,” the untold story of bees by the billions that make America’s food supply possible.

The distributor has set June 16 as the release date, right ahead of National Pollinator Week fromJune 22-28. The deal was negotiated by Danny Grant from 1091 and Glen Reynolds from Circus Road Films.

Produced by Sally Roy, Peter Nelson and Michael Reuter, “The Pollinators” follows the honeybees and their handlers every step of the way, from one end of the United States to the other, in a unique annual migration that’s indispensable to the feeding of America. Nelson traveled to 14 states, shooting close to 200 hundred hours of material over nearly 90 days throughout the growing seasons.

“The Pollinators” made its world premiere at Big Sky Documentary Film Festival 2019 in Missoula, Mont., followed by a festival run across the country, where it earned an abundance of awards.

EXECUTIVE HIRES

Industry veteran Wolfgang Hammer has joined Miramax as head of film and executive vice president. He will oversee the company’s feature film development and production efforts under its new joint venture with Paramount.

He will report to Miramax CEO Bill Block. Miramax has also hired Munika Lay as vice president of film, and she will report to Hammer and support efforts in expanding Miramax’s library.

Hammer has been founder and CEO of Super Deluxe. He served as co-president of CBS Films, and during his tenure the studio released “The Woman in Black” and “Last Vegas. Lay formerly worked at MGM Motion Picture Group. The news was first reported by Deadline.