You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

America’s Sweetheart Tom Hanks Is Playing a Villain Next — to Prove That He Can

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All

Tom Hanks is saying no more Mr. Nice Guy.

The prolific actor teased press backstage at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, saying he’s tired of “stupid questions” from press about why he almost exclusively plays heroes, sweethearts or quirky everyman types.

Hanks, in fact, is about to play a bad guy for Baz Luhrmann and thrilled for the opportunity to prove he can flex those muscles.

“My current plan is, I’m about to go to Australia to work with Baz Luhrmann,” Hanks said, adding his thoughts were with victims and volunteers caught in devastating brush fires. The actor will star opposite Austin Butler in Luhrmann’s forthcoming Elvis biopic, playing the icon’s shifty talent manager.

“The plan is, I’m playing Colonel Tom Parker, and silence all your stupid questions about why will I never play a bad guy,” Hanks joked. Though Hanks said this would be his first villainous role, his little-seen tech thriller “The Circle” saw him as an evil, cultish CEO.

Hanks went on to talk about his philosophy on likability, which has powered the actors through decades of top performances, which he cultivated from, of all people, Keanu Reeves.

“I have worked briefly with Keanu, and he gets the, ‘How is it to be so well liked?’ I feel the same way he does, it’s preferable to the alternative. I’d rather be appreciated than loathed,” he said.
Hanks was presented with the Globes’ lifetime achievement award named for Cecil B. DeMille, and gave a rousing and often emotional speech that revisited his entire career, and lessons learned through his craft. Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic is expected in 2021.

More Film

  • Tom Hanks Golden Globes

    America's Sweetheart Tom Hanks Is Playing a Villain Next -- to Prove That He Can

    Tom Hanks is saying no more Mr. Nice Guy. The prolific actor teased press backstage at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, saying he’s tired of “stupid questions” from press about why he almost exclusively plays heroes, sweethearts or quirky everyman types. Hanks, in fact, is about to play a bad guy for Baz Luhrmann and thrilled [...]

  • Golden Globes Snubs and Surprises 2020

    Golden Globes: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    It was bound to be an unpredictable night when Ricky Gervais stepped onstage to host the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, but the shock didn’t stop at responses to his jokes. The first big surprise of the night came right at the top of the show with the first [...]

  • Michelle Williams Golden Globe Win

    Climate Change, Women's Right to Choose, Iran Conflict Hot Topics at 2020 Golden Globes

    The fires in Australia, the Iran conflict and a woman’s right to choose were top of mind for many in Hollywood at the Golden Globes on Sunday. Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe, Ellen DeGeneres and others highlighted the bushfires sweeping through Australia, with Crowe telling the crowd at the Beverly Hilton in absentia (via presenter Jennifer [...]

  • Brad Pitt Golden Globes

    Brad Pitt Wins Golden Globe for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

    Brad Pitt won the second Golden Globe of his career on Sunday night, nabbing the best supporting actor statue for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Pitt marveled at the stiff competition in his category, including Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”) and [...]

  • Awkwafina Golden Globes 2020

    Awkwafina Makes History With Golden Globe Win

    Making Golden Globes history, Awkwafina has won the best actress in a musical or comedy award for her performance in “The Farewell” as Billi, a Chinese American woman who travels back to China with her family to say goodbye to her terminally ill grandmother (Shuzhen Zhao), who does not know she is sick. The actress [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad