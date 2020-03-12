Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Give Coronavirus Update from Australia

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have shared an update from Australia, where they both remain in isolated care after testing positive for coronavirus.

“Rita Wilson and I would like to thank everyone Down Under for taking such good care of us,” Hanks wrote on social media. “We have COVID-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness.”

Hanks disclosed the diagnosis the day prior, saying the actors felt “tired, like we had colds, and body aches.”

On Thursday, both appeared in good spirits in a photo, adding, “We are taking it one-day-at-a-time,” he wrote. “There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx”