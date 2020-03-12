×

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Give Coronavirus Update from Australia

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have shared an update from Australia, where they both remain in isolated care after testing positive for coronavirus.

Rita Wilson and I would like to thank everyone Down Under for taking such good care of us,” Hanks wrote on social media. “We have COVID-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness.”

Hanks disclosed the diagnosis the day prior, saying the actors felt “tired, like we had colds, and body aches.”

On Thursday, both appeared in good spirits in a photo, adding, “We are taking it one-day-at-a-time,” he wrote. “There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson77th Annual

    Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Give Coronavirus Update from Australia

    Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have shared an update from Australia, where they both remain in isolated care after testing positive for coronavirus. “Rita Wilson and I would like to thank everyone Down Under for taking such good care of us,” Hanks wrote on social media. “We have COVID-19 and are in isolation so we [...]

  • Atmosphere during the 2019 Sun Valley

    Film News Roundup: Sun Valley, Montclair Film Festivals Canceled

    In today’s film news roundup, film festivals in New Jersey and Idaho are being postponed, Oscar-nominated Jason Hall will direct wrestling drama “Unstoppable” and the StoryPlace Studios database of story content is unveiled. FILM FESTIVALS Amid cancellations of major film festivals such as Tribeca, events in New Jersey, Idaho and Beverly Hills have opted to postpone [...]

  • SAG-AFTRA HQ

    SAG-AFTRA Health Plans Announce No Charge for Coronavirus Testing for Participants

    Trustees of the SAG-AFTRA Health Plans have announced that there will be no charge for coronavirus testing for participants in the plans. The plans will waive all copays, deductibles and coinsurance for COVID-19 testing at in-network facilities, making it free for participants. This includes any fees for office visits or telehealth visits for COVID-19 testing. [...]

  • Coronavirus Covid-19 Placeholder

    Los Angeles Film-TV Production Sees Restrictions, Slowdowns Amid Coronavirus

    Film and television production in the Los Angeles area is facing restrictions due to impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the FilmL.A. permitting agency reported on Thursday. “The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions that the cancellation or modification of public events may be necessary to counter a significant community spread of COVID-19,” FilmL.A. [...]

  • Coronavirus

    How Coronavirus Is Affecting Entertainment: All the Major Delays and Cancellations

    After the World Health Organization officially classified the coronavirus (COVID-19) as a pandemic, dozens of major film festivals, movie premieres, sports events and productions have been canceled or postponed in an unprecedented turn of events. As the crisis continues to escalate, the number of cases worldwide has increased to more than 130,000 and there have [...]

  • Coronavirus Placeholder

    NBCUniversal, Amazon Advise Employees to Immediately Work From Home

    NBCUniversal and Amazon are recommending their employees to work from home, effective immediately, to curb the spread of coronavirus. In Thursday communications to staff, the conglomerates observed rapidly escalating closures of businesses, select film festivals, live events and other highly-trafficked scenarios where the disease might spread. All of Amazon’s corporate offices, including Culver City-based Amazon [...]

  • 'Mulan' Release Delayed in Wake of

    'Mulan,' 'New Mutants' Releases Delayed in Wake of Coronavirus

    Disney has postponed the theatrical release of “Mulan” amid growing concerns over coronavirus. The live-action remake — starring Liu Yifei and directed by Niki Caro — was slated to debut in North American theaters on March 27. “Mulan’s” international release had already been delayed in some parts of the world, including China, due to the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad