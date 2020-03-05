×

Watch Tom Hanks Fight Nazi Submarines in First ‘Greyhound’ Trailer

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tom Hanks Greyhound trailer
CREDIT: Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has released the action-laden first trailer for the war drama “Greyhound” with Tom Hanks’ commander promising to “bring hell from on high” on Nazi submarines.

Greyhound” is set in the early days of World War II as an international convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by Hanks’ Capt. Ernest Krause, crosses the treacherous North Atlantic while being hotly pursued by wolf packs of Nazi submarines. The studio also announced that the film has shifted its release date back five weeks from May 8 to June 12, 2020.

The trailer for “Greyhound” opens with Hanks in prayer and about to set sail. He then reveals to his crew that this is his first crossing of the Atlantic. The crew also finds out they are entering territory where plane cover cannot reach them for five full days. The ship, which is operating under the code name “Greyhound,” manages to destroy a Nazi sub, setting off a celebration and instilling the crew the confidence in the captain.

“What you did yesterday got us here today,” one of the crew tells Hanks.

Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue co-star in the film along with Hanks. Gary Goetzman produced the film. “Greyhound” is based on C.S. Forester’s novel “The Good Shepherd.” Aaron Schneider is directing from Hanks’ script.

 

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Tom Hanks Greyhound trailer

    Watch Tom Hanks Fight Nazi Submarines in First 'Greyhound' Trailer

    Sony Pictures has released the action-laden first trailer for the war drama “Greyhound” with Tom Hanks’ commander promising to “bring hell from on high” on Nazi submarines. “Greyhound” is set in the early days of World War II as an international convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by Hanks’ Capt. Ernest Krause, crosses the treacherous [...]

  • Onward Animated Film 2020

    How Pixar's Spell Squad Conjured the Magic in 'Onward'

    Though Pixar’s “Onward” is set in a fantasy world, its characters embody real-life qualities and virtues. In the film, out March 6, two elf brothers, voiced by Tom Holland (Ian) and Chris Pratt (Barley), try to use magic to bring their father back from the dead. When the attempt short-circuits, they embark on a journey [...]

  • Illumination Taps Keith Feldman as COO

    Illumination Taps Keith Feldman as COO (EXCLUSIVE)

    Keith Feldman has been named chief operating officer of Illumination, the animation powerhouse behind such hits as “Despicable Me” and “The Secret Life of Pets.” He joins Illumination after serving as president and general manager of worldwide home entertainment at 20th Century Fox. In his new role, Feldman will serve as the key strategic partner [...]

  • Jon Ossoff Senate Run Georgia

    Doc Producer Jon Ossoff on His Run for a U.S. Senate Seat in Georgia

    After years producing investigative documentaries that hold the likes of ISIS and East African death squads to account, Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff now finds himself in the media glare, pursued by fellow documentarians and acutely aware of optics.   In this “golden age” of nonfiction, where a film on 30-year-old Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sold [...]

  • Disney's MULAN..Mulan (Yifei Liu)..Photo: Film Frame..©

    Box Office: 'Mulan' Eyes Huge $85 Million-Plus Opening Weekend

    Despite fears that coronavirus could impact moviegoing across the globe, Disney’s “Mulan” is expected to pull off solid opening weekend ticket sales at the domestic box office. According to early estimates, the live-action remake should collect $85 million when it debuts in U.S. theaters on March 27, though some tracking services predict that number could [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad