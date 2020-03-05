Watch Tom Hanks Fight Nazi Submarines in First ‘Greyhound’ Trailer

Sony Pictures has released the action-laden first trailer for the war drama “Greyhound” with Tom Hanks’ commander promising to “bring hell from on high” on Nazi submarines.

“Greyhound” is set in the early days of World War II as an international convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by Hanks’ Capt. Ernest Krause, crosses the treacherous North Atlantic while being hotly pursued by wolf packs of Nazi submarines. The studio also announced that the film has shifted its release date back five weeks from May 8 to June 12, 2020.

The trailer for “Greyhound” opens with Hanks in prayer and about to set sail. He then reveals to his crew that this is his first crossing of the Atlantic. The crew also finds out they are entering territory where plane cover cannot reach them for five full days. The ship, which is operating under the code name “Greyhound,” manages to destroy a Nazi sub, setting off a celebration and instilling the crew the confidence in the captain.

“What you did yesterday got us here today,” one of the crew tells Hanks.

Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue co-star in the film along with Hanks. Gary Goetzman produced the film. “Greyhound” is based on C.S. Forester’s novel “The Good Shepherd.” Aaron Schneider is directing from Hanks’ script.