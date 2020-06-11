Tom Hanks War Drama ‘Greyhound’ Set for July 10 Debut on Apple TV Plus

Tom Hanks’ war drama “Greyhound” will make its global debut on July 10, exclusively on the seven-month-old platform Apple TV Plus.

Thursday’s announcement came a month after Apple TV Plus bought worldwide rights from Sony Pictures to “Greyhound” following a bidding war for the movie, which was previously set for a Father’s Day theatrical release.

Sony had originally scheduled “Greyhound” to be theatrically released in the U.S. on June 12, but the release was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Greyhound” is set in the early days of World War II as an international convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by Hanks’ Capt. Ernest Krause, crosses the treacherous North Atlantic while being hotly pursued by wolf packs of Nazi submarines.

Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue co-star in the film along with Hanks. Gary Goetzman produced the film. “Greyhound” is based on C.S. Forester’s novel “The Good Shepherd.” Aaron Schneider is directing from Hanks’ script.

“Greyhound” joins a growing list of movies that were originally slated for theatrical release, but then opted for a digital debut after the coronavirus pandemic resulted in most U.S. movie theaters remaining closed until July at the earliest. That list includes “Scoob,” “Trolls World Tour,” “The King of Staten Island,” “The Lovebirds,” “Artemis Fowl,” “My Spy” and “Bad Trip.”

“Greyhound” marks the second partnership with Hanks’ Playtone and Apple, following a straight-to-series order for the upcoming drama series “Masters of the Air,” executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Hanks and Goetzman.