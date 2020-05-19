Tom Hanks Submarine Drama ‘Greyhound’ Skips Theaters to Debut on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus has bought worldwide rights from Sony Pictures to the Tom Hanks World War II drama “Greyhound” following a bidding war for the movie, which was previously set for a Father’s Day theatrical release.

Six-month-old Apple TV Plus announced the deal Tuesday. The streaming service did not disclose when it will release “Greyhound.”

Sony had originally scheduled “Greyhound” to be theatrically released in the U.S. on June 12 but the release was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Greyhound” is set in the early days of World War II as an international convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by Hanks’ Capt. Ernest Krause, crosses the treacherous North Atlantic while being hotly pursued by wolf packs of Nazi submarines.

The studio had announced in early March that the film has shifted its release date back five weeks from May 8 to June 12. Sony also released the first trailer for “Greyhound” in early March, opening with Hanks in prayer and about to set sail. He then reveals to his crew that this is his first crossing of the Atlantic. The crew also finds out they are entering territory where plane cover cannot reach them for five full days. The ship, which is operating under the code name “Greyhound,” manages to destroy a Nazi sub, setting off a celebration and instilling the crew the confidence in the captain.

“What you did yesterday got us here today,” one of the crew tells Hanks.

Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue co-star in the film along with Hanks. Gary Goetzman produced the film. “Greyhound” is based on C.S. Forester’s novel “The Good Shepherd.” Aaron Schneider is directing from Hanks’ script. The news about the Apple TV Plus deal was first reported by Deadline.

“Greyhound” joins a growing list of movies that were originally slated for theatrical release, but then opted for a digital debut after the coronavirus pandemic resulted in most U.S. movie theaters remaining closed until July at the earliest. That list includes “Scoob,” “Trolls World Tour,” “The King of Staten Island,” “The Lovebirds,” “Artemis Fowl,” “My Spy” and “Bad Trip.”