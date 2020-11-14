Pom Klementieff (And Tom Cruise) Trash Talk Chris Hemsworth for Charity (EXCLUSIVE)

Tom Cruise and the “Mission: Impossible 7” cast make cameos in this week’s AGBO Superhero League trash talk video, starring Pom Klementieff.

In a new clip, exclusive to Variety, Klementieff — who portrayed Mantis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including “Avengers: Endgame” — performs a French song she wrote about Chris Hemsworth. The music video is set in Venice, where the actor is currently shooting “Mission: Impossible 7” with Cruise, Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson, who make appearances.

In the two-minute, black-and-white music video of “Au Revoir Chris Hemsworth,” Klementieff sings in various locations, including a yacht, her hotel room, the beach and the park. She mocks Hemsworth on his looks, personality and role in the “Avengers” franchise. The actor is joined by her “Mission: Impossible 7” co-stars in the final scene, as she sings “One thing I’m certain of, and I’m sorry to break your heart, but my team is better than yours,” referring to Hemsworth’s “Avengers” team.

The video is a part of AGBO Superhero League’s weekly trash talk series, promoting the charity fantasy football league featuring “Avengers” stars Robert Downey Jr., Paul Rudd, Ryan Reynolds, Tom Holland and Chris Evans, among others. Klementieff is playing for Time’s Up, meaning a percentage of the $1 million prize pool will be donated to the org based off her standings.

Previous trash talk music videos from the initiative include Rudd’s Black Sabbath performance talking about Downey, Joe Russo calling out Evans’ OnlyFans page and Simu Liu’s diss track for Reynolds.