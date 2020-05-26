Tom Cruise’s Outer Space-Shot Movie With Elon Musk and NASA Lands Director Doug Liman

After NASA confirmed their plan to work with Tom Cruise and Elon Musk’s SpaceX on a film that would be shot in outer space, sources tell Variety the project has found its director.

Doug Liman, who worked with Cruise on “Edge of Tomorrow” and “American Made” has come on to direct the mystery movie, which will partly be filmed in outer space.

Deadline Hollywood broke the news weeks ago that Cruise and Musk had been plotting with NASA on the idea of shooting the project in space with NASA confirming the story days later.

The film currently has no distributor and exact plot details are unknown, but Liman’s hiring is a leap in the right direction for the project. Paramount has denied it’s the same film, but Liman and Cruise had been developing Liman’s passion project “Luna Park” at Paramount and clearly had an interest in doing something in outer space. “Lunar Park” revolves around a group of renegade employees who venture to the moon to steal an energy source.

Reps for Liman and Cruise had no comment.

Liman will pen the script and produce with Cruise.

Production is unlikely to happen anytime soon, not only because of the massive pre-production to make this shoot possible but also because of Cruise’s schedule. His production on the next two “Mission: Impossible” pics, which he plans to shoot back-to-back, is currently halted due tot he COVID-19 pandemic, with no timetable to return.

Cruise and Liman are both repped by CAA. Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.