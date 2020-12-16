Sundance-Bound ‘Together Together,’ Starring Ed Helms, Sells to Bleecker Street

“Together Together,” a comedy staring Ed Helms and Patti Harrison that’s set to premiere at Sundance Film Festival, has been acquired by Bleecker Street.

Written and directed by Nikole Beckwith, “Together Together” follows the unexpected relationship that unfolds between a young loner named Anna, who is hired as the surrogate for Matt, a single man in his 40s. The cast also includes comedian and actor Tig Notaro and “Saturday Night Live” alum Julio Torres. It will compete in the U.S. dramatic competition section at the 2021 edition of Sundance.

“I couldn’t be happier to partner with Bleecker Street on the life of this movie,” Beckwith said. “‘Together Together’ has been my heart for a while now and as a long-time admirer of Bleecker’s work and philosophy, it’s exciting to know I get to pin it to the right sleeve.”

Tango Entertainment, Stay Gold Features, Wild Idea and Kindred Spirit are producing the film. Executive producers are Beckwith, Lia Buman, Anita Gou, Rebecca Cammarata and Bill Benenson, as well as Kevin Mann, Chris Boyd, Toby Louie for Haven Entertainment and Daniel Crown of Red Crown Productions.

“Nikole Beckwith has created a beautifully touching story of two people, searching for something more, who find themselves through their shared experience,” said Bleecker Street CEO Andrew Karpen. “Led by Ed and Patti with an incredibly funny supporting cast, Nikole has created a modern family portrait and fresh insight into human connections.”

“Together Together” is Beckwith’s second feature, following the 2015 dramatic thriller “Stockholm, Pennsylvania” starring Saoirse Ronan.

Bleecker Street recently released the Sundance comedy “Save Yourselves,” Kitty Green’s drama “The Assistant” with Julia Garner, and “Wild Mountain Thyme” starring Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan. Upcoming titles include Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci’s “Supernova” and “Dream Horse” starring Toni Collette.

The deal was brokered between Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street with UTA and Eugene Pikulin of Bruns, Brennan & Berry on behalf of the filmmakers.