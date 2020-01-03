You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Todd Phillips Wants to See a Batman Movie From His ‘Joker’ World

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All

Even though there aren’t any solid plans to make a “Joker” sequel, director Todd Phillips would like to see a Batman movie from “Joker’s” Gotham City.

“It’s a beautiful Gotham. What I would like to see someone tackle is what Batman looks like from that Gotham,” Phillips told Variety’s Marc Malkin at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, where he was being awarded with Variety’s Creative Impact in Directing Award.

However, Phillips was quick to say that he wouldn’t be the one to make that movie.

“I’m not saying I’m going to do that. What was interesting to me about the inclusion of Batman in our movie was, ‘What kind of Batman does that Gotham make?’ That’s all I meant by that,” he said.

Phillips was originally adamant that “Joker” would be a one-off movie and would not cross over with Robert Pattinson’s upcoming “The Batman” movie, but Warner Bros. met with him and co-writer Scott Silver about exploring possible ideas for a sequel late last year. Any sequel would have to meet the artistic standard of the original “Joker,” an expectation that Phillips said he and star Joaquin Phoenix agreed on.

“This time I spent with Joaquin here, driving over last night, was the first time we hung out for a while, and we weren’t talking about [a sequel]. We both have the same kind of mandate, so we’ll see,” he said.

Last year, “Joker” became the first R-rated movie in history to earn more than $1 billion at the global box office, and it was the fourth of Warner Bros.’ DC Comics films to hit the milestone. Despite the massive success, Phillips told Variety that he and Phoenix weren’t sure it’d be a hit.

“The truth is we never knew it, honestly. Joaquin and I were operating at a place where we kept thinking, ‘Let’s just make something that doesn’t end our careers,'” Phillips said. “We didn’t have any thought it could actually be good. We were blinded by the movie somehow; this was a weird one.”

More Film

  • Jonathan Glickman

    Jonathan Glickman Out as MGM Film President

    MGM Film President Jonathan Glickman is stepping down from the post he has held for nine years, Variety has confirmed. Michael De Luca, the Oscar-nominated producer of “The Social Network” and a former executive at Sony and New Line, is reportedly in talks to succeed Glickman. That may change, however, and it’s possible that other [...]

  • Brad Pitt Leonardo DiCaprio

    Golden Globe Presenters Include Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lopez. See the Full List

    Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Jennifer Lopez have been announced as presenters for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 5. Additional celebrity presenters include Tim Allen, Jennifer Aniston, Ana De Armas, Christian Bale, Antonio Banderas, Jason Bateman, Cate Blanchett, Matt Bomer, Pierce Brosnan, Glenn Close, Daniel Craig, Ted Danson, Ansel Elgort, Chris [...]

  • Joaquin Phoenix and Todd PhillipsVariety's Creative

    Todd Phillips Wants to See a Batman Movie From His 'Joker' World

    Even though there aren’t any solid plans to make a “Joker” sequel, director Todd Phillips would like to see a Batman movie from “Joker’s” Gotham City. “It’s a beautiful Gotham. What I would like to see someone tackle is what Batman looks like from that Gotham,” Phillips told Variety’s Marc Malkin at the Palm Springs International [...]

  • Frozen 2

    'Frozen 2' VFX Pros on How They Iced the Challenge of Animating Water

    Disney’s “Frozen 2” may have failed to make the Oscar short list for VFX, but the crew certainly solved its share of technical challenges, most notably in the way the film handled the look of its liquid environment. Marlon West, co-head of the film’s effects animation alongside Dale Mayeda, says while it’s flattering for audiences to [...]

  • Jetting Around: How to Avoid Travel

    Jetting Around: How to Avoid Travel Hassles This Awards Season

    Awards season doesn’t have to mean travel headaches for industryites jetting around L.A., New York City, San Francisco, London and various spots in-between. Helicopter rides, chartered jets and private terminal services are just a few of the options for those who want to avoid as much hassle as possible and have the financial resources to [...]

  • Harriet Movie BTS

    Diversity Above- and Below-the-Line Was Essential for 'Harriet' Filmmakers

    As Cynthia Erivo becomes a formidable Oscar contender for best actress and original song for her performance in the title role in “Harriet,” one thing remains clear: Diversity is good business.  In recent years, Hollywood has seen “Wonder Woman,” “Black Panther,” “Us” and “Crazy Rich Asians” all become box office successes. Focus Features’ “Harriet” — the [...]

  • Variety Oscars Voters Guide

    Oscar Voters' Guide: A Look at the Top Races Before Nominations

    A Condensed Year for Contenders It may seem insignificant, but moving up the Academy Awards two weeks has caused a ripple effect in the industry that makes this year’s nominees more difficult than ever to predict. With the exception of the PGA and SAG awards, usually held in late January,  most of the major precursors [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad