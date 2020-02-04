×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘To All the Boys 2’ Team Debates Lara Jean’s Complicated Love Triangle at L.A. Premiere

By

Klaritza's Most Recent Stories

View All
To All the Boys cast
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

There was no better way to kick off the romantic month of February than with the premiere of “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” where cast and crew debated about Lara Jean’s complicated love triangle and whether fans would be Team Peter or Team John after watching the film.

The sequel finds Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) officially together as a couple and it’s not until John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), a recipient of one of Lara Jean’s love letters, enters the picture that things get complicated.

“I think John offers something different than Peter does,” author and executive producer Jenny Han told Variety on Monday at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles. “John has a more quiet confidence and is more cerebral, whereas Peter is much more face forward and what you see is what you get.”

While fans speculated on who Lara Jean would choose between, Madeleine Arthur — who plays Lara Jean’s best friend Christine in the film — made it clear she was “Team Lara Jean” all the way. “I want whatever is best for Lara Jean and her own happiness,” Arthur said. Condor, however, was a little torn between who she thought held more merit for her character.

“John Ambrose has that friendship and the history, but Peter lights her up,” said Condor. “They’re just good guys.”

Although the cast was celebrating the second installment of the movie, it was revealed late last year that the team has already completed filming the third and final movie in the franchise. Centineo and Condor reflected on their emotional final days of playing their beloved characters.

“It was a lot of Lana crying behind a pillar,” joked Centineo. “It honestly didn’t feel sad though. … I felt at peace when it was time to say goodbye and I felt we all did our best to match the heart that Jenny Han had given the world and universe that we stepped into –– I just hope we honored it.”

“Lara Jean has given me so much and I’ve learned so much from her; she’s opened up so many doors for me,” said Condor. “The last day on set I was so sad, angry and upset. It was rough.”

“To All the Boys: P.S. I Love You” hits Netflix on Feb. 12.

More Film

  • 'Giving Voice' Wins Sundance Festival Favorite

    'Giving Voice' Wins Sundance Audience Award

    “Giving Voice” has won the Festival Favorite Award, selected by audience votes from the 128 features screened at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Sundance Institute made the announcement Tuesday, noting that “Boys State” and “On The Record” were the runner-ups for the award. Others in contention were “Binti,” “Crip Camp,” “The Fight,” “The Reason I [...]

  • Baby Yoda featured image

    'Star Wars' Future Will Be 'Television,' 'Mandalorian' Spinoff Shows Possible

    “The Mandalorian” could be taking a page from “The Avengers.” The hit Disney Plus series may introduce new heroes and villains who will star in their own spinoff shows, Walt Disney Company chairman Bob Iger told investors on Tuesday shortly after the company presented quarterly earnings. Iger said the company is exploring “the possibility of [...]

  • Spanish filmmaker Jose Luis Cuerda poses

    Spanish Writer-Director Jose Luis Cuerda Dies at 72

    MADRID  — Spanish writer-director José Luis Cuerda, a masterful modern practitioner of Spain’s central comedic tradition, died Feb. 4 in Madrid from a stroke. He was 72. He will also be remembered for discovering Alejandro Amenábar, especially producing his first feature, “Thesis.” Born in Albacete, central Spain, but moving to Madrid, Cuerda made his feature [...]

  • His House Review

    'His House': Film Review

    Out of the frying pan, through the fire and into the hellish, demonic inferno of British low-income public housing. For husband-and-wife Sudanese refugees Bol (Sope Dirisu) and Rial (Wunmi Mosaku), every stage of their journey from their war-torn African village hometown to the dehumanizing limbo of a U.K. detention center via a perilous ocean crossing [...]

  • Bob Iger

    Disney Delivers Impressive Streaming Numbers, Tops Wall Street Expectations With Earnings

    Disney is getting the year off to a strong start, beating Wall Street’s expectations for the quarter that encompassed the company’s giant leap into the new era of direct-to-consumer business operations. Disney Plus delivered an impressive 26.5 million subscribers, starting from Nov. 12 through year’s end. The Mouse’s earnings per share and revenue numbers for [...]

  • Disney Plus

    Disney Plus Reaches 28.6 Million Subscribers, Hulu Hits 30.4 Million

    Disney Plus has amassed 28.6 million subscribers after just three months in business. Walt Disney chief exec Bob Iger disclosed the figure on the company’s earnings call following its quarterly earnings release on Tuesday, the first subscriber figures for the streaming service that is leading the charge for Hollywood as the entertainment industry embraces the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad