‘To All the Boys 2’ Team Debates Lara Jean’s Complicated Love Triangle at L.A. Premiere

There was no better way to kick off the romantic month of February than with the premiere of “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” where cast and crew debated about Lara Jean’s complicated love triangle and whether fans would be Team Peter or Team John after watching the film.

The sequel finds Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) officially together as a couple and it’s not until John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), a recipient of one of Lara Jean’s love letters, enters the picture that things get complicated.

“I think John offers something different than Peter does,” author and executive producer Jenny Han told Variety on Monday at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles. “John has a more quiet confidence and is more cerebral, whereas Peter is much more face forward and what you see is what you get.”

While fans speculated on who Lara Jean would choose between, Madeleine Arthur — who plays Lara Jean’s best friend Christine in the film — made it clear she was “Team Lara Jean” all the way. “I want whatever is best for Lara Jean and her own happiness,” Arthur said. Condor, however, was a little torn between who she thought held more merit for her character.

“John Ambrose has that friendship and the history, but Peter lights her up,” said Condor. “They’re just good guys.”

Although the cast was celebrating the second installment of the movie, it was revealed late last year that the team has already completed filming the third and final movie in the franchise. Centineo and Condor reflected on their emotional final days of playing their beloved characters.

“It was a lot of Lana crying behind a pillar,” joked Centineo. “It honestly didn’t feel sad though. … I felt at peace when it was time to say goodbye and I felt we all did our best to match the heart that Jenny Han had given the world and universe that we stepped into –– I just hope we honored it.”

“Lara Jean has given me so much and I’ve learned so much from her; she’s opened up so many doors for me,” said Condor. “The last day on set I was so sad, angry and upset. It was rough.”

“To All the Boys: P.S. I Love You” hits Netflix on Feb. 12.