Lana Condor on Why Jordan Fisher Is the Perfect John Ambrose in ‘To All the Boys’ Sequel

By

Audrey Cleo's Most Recent Stories

View All

Whatever you do, don’t ask “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” star Lana Condor if she’s Team Peter or Team John Ambrose.

“This question keeps me up at night. It does,” Condor told Variety of the love triangle her character, Lara Jean, finds herself in the sequel to Netflix’s teen rom-com “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” 

In “P.S. I Still Love You,” Lara Jean is officially coupled up with Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), until John Ambrose McLaren (Jordan Fisher) — a childhood crush and recipient of one of Lara Jean’s love letters from the first film — re-emerges.

“I think Peter challenges Lara Jean,” Condor said. “It’s easy with John Ambrose, but Peter challenges her. So, I’m like, I feel like it’s Peter, but John Ambrose is probably “end game.” He’s husband material.”

Condor calls Fisher a natural fit for the role, which was originally cast as a white character in the first film. For the follow-up, Condor says she and producers went for a colorblind casting process to find their perfect (co) leading man. And while other actors she chemistry read with tended to mimic Centineo’s performance as the cocksure Peter, Fisher did not.

“Jordan came in with a much more sensitive, friendly, kind of quirky energy that no one else brought. He was perfect for it,” she said.

As Condor knows well, the audition process itself can be daunting, sometimes specifically for an actor of color. As she revealed to Teen Vogue in January, a casting director once told her to “act more like Hello Kitty.She shut it down pretty quickly.

“I remember when she said that, I just was like, ‘I don’t know what you mean.’ I straight up — you kind of have to call that out,” Condor recalled. 

But she’s optimistic that a more diverse Hollywood means less nonsensical directives about acting like a cartoon character without a mouth. 

We’re making strides, and I see that. When I go into rooms now, I’m taken more seriously,” Condor said. “However, those little blurbs remind me that there’s still so much more work to be done in the industry.” 

A release date for the third installment of the series, “To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean,” has not yet been announced. 

She credits executive producer and series author Jenny Han for normalizing the cultural richness of Lara Jean’s world, down to the subtle nods to her Korean heritage. Condor says sharing that with fans, especially Asian American ones of all ages, has been the most rewarding part of starring in the series.

“[Them] just saying, ‘I felt seen. I felt heard. Thank you.’ That has been the most fulfilling part of this whole journey,” Condor says. “Love letters and everything aside, that’s what makes my heart feel solid.” 

Watch Lana Condor’s full interview in the Variety studio above.

More Film

  • Honey I Shrunk the Kids Rick

    Rick Moranis Returns to Acting for 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' Sequel

    Rick Moranis is leaving his decades-long hiatus from live-action acting to join Disney’s sequel to its 1989 blockbuster “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” Variety has confirmed. Moranis will reprise his role as Wayne Szalinski, the crackpot scientist who accidentally shrunk his children (and the neighbor’s kids), then accidentally made his infant child enormous in 1992’s “Honey, I [...]

  • Oscars Parasite Bong Joon Ho

    Why the Oscars Are No Longer Appointment TV (Column)

    Many in Hollywood would concur that this year’s Oscar show was by far one of the best. The pacing of the three-hour-plus telecast was better, as was the choice of some offbeat musical acts like Eminem and Billie Eilish. These and the momentous triumphs of director-writer Bong Joon Ho and his exceptionally original film, “Parasite,” [...]

  • Cynthia Erivo Carrier

    Cynthia Erivo to Star in Film Adaptation of Her Podcast 'Carrier'

    Tony, Grammy and Emmy winner Cynthia Erivo is bringing her podcast “Carrier” to the big screen. The Oscar nominee will star in and produce the sci-fi thriller for Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners. The movie is based on the podcast “Carrier,” created by audio studio QCode and Dan Blank, who will also write and direct the [...]

  • Natalie Portman

    Rose McGowan Calls Natalie Portman's Pro-Female Oscars Dress 'Deeply Offensive'

    Rose McGowan called Natalie Portman a “fraud” for her Oscars ensemble that featured the names of snubbed female directors, including Greta Gerwig, Marielle Heller and Lorene Scafaria. “The kind of protest that gets rave reviews from the mainstream media for its bravery. Brave? No, not by a long shot. More like an actress acting the [...]

  • Olivia Colman92nd Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals,

    Olivia Colman Leads All-Star Cast for Maggie Gyllenhaal's Directorial Debut

    For her directorial debut, Maggie Gyllenhaal has tapped Oscar-winner Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley and Peter Sarsgaard to star in the feature adaptation of “The Lost Daughter.” Gyllenhaal also penned the script, which is based on the novel by best-selling author Elena Ferrante. “The Lost Daughter” tells the story of a college professor (Colman) [...]

  • WGA Talent Agencies Packaging Fees Fight

    Writers Stealthily Return to Big Agencies Even as Other Firms Sign WGA Code

    The Writers Guild of America has made progress in recent weeks in enlisting small- and medium-sized Hollywood talent agencies to agree to its new rules of engagement for representing guild members. The town’s five largest agencies have also made their own progress in recent weeks by resuming working relationships with dozens — if not hundreds, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad