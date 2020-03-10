×

Tinder Cancels International Release of Apocalyptic Original Series ‘Swipe Night,’ Gives Users Precautions for Meeting in Person

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Tinder - Swipe Night
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tinder

Global dating app Tinder has scrapped international release plans for its original, in-app streaming series “Swipe Night,” the company told Variety exclusively. The decision comes on the heels of advice it gave users about meeting potential love interests in person, as coronavirus continues to spread worldwide.

The tech company has paused the release out of sensitivity for its global audience, given the show’s plot revolves about the end of the world.

“We’ve decided not to launch the ‘Swipe Night’ series around the world this weekend. We were excited to bring this innovation to our members outside of the U.S., but given the series’ apocalyptic theme, and because we are sensitive to the current events our members are experiencing, we felt it would be difficult to launch it in the right spirit,” a company spokesperson said.

The series follows a group of friends who learn of an asteroid set to imminently collide with earth. Tinder users can “swipe” to make a series of decisions that influence the plot.

“One very important note is that we didn’t make this decision as a result of looking at the business, it’s truly about the art-imitating-life idea. We’ve gotten a ton of questions from press around the world asking us about coronavirus impact on our business and we’re not commenting on that right now. So it’s important no one conflates our choice on this to put our members well being first with reading into the business,” the statement continued.

More to come.

