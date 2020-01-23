×

Tina Fey Announces Movie Adaptation of Broadway’s ‘Mean Girls’ Musical

Marc Malkin

Tina Fey attends the "Mean Girls" opening night on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre, in New York"Mean Girls" Broadway Opening Night, New York, USA - 08 Apr 2018
CREDIT: Greg Allen/Invision/AP/REX/Shutt

It’s good to be mean…the “Mean Girls” musical, that is.

Producers of the hit Broadway show announced today that the Tony-nominated production is being adapted for the big screen for Paramount Pictures. The musical is based on the 2004 movie of the same name.

“I’m very excited to bring ‘Mean Girls’ back to the big screen,’ Tina Fey, who wrote the film and stage production, said in a statement. “It’s been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I’ve spent sixteen years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly.”

Produced for the stage by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures, the ‘Mean Girls’ movie musical will reunite Fey, composer Jeff Richmond and lyricist.

Paramount president of production Elizabeth Raposo said, “We’re thrilled to be bringing this iconic property back to the big screen in musical form with our incredible filmmaking team.”

It was also announced that producers are in final talks to bring the stage show, which was directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and recently recouped its capitalization, to London’s West End next year.

“It has been a joy to work on ‘Mean Girls’  and to watch it go from film, to musical, and now to musical film,” Michaels said. “I am very proud that Tina’s story and characters continue to resonate with new generations. We are all excited to continue to work with Sonia Friedman and her team as we prepare for London.”

Upcoming movie adaptations of Broadway musicals include “West Side Story,” “The Prom” and “In the Heights.” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Come From Away” and “Sunset Boulevard” are also in development. The most recent adaptation, Universal’s $100 million “Cats,” was a complete flop with critics and at the box office.

