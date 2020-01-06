×
Timothee Chalamet to Play Bob Dylan in Film Directed by James Mangold

CREDIT: Jim Marshall Photography LLC/Rex/Shutterstock

Timothee Chalamet is in talks to play Bob Dylan in the Fox Searchlight film “Going Electric,” directed by “Ford v. Ferrari” filmmaker James Mangold, Variety has learned.

The movie will follow Dylan as he rises in fame on his way to become a folk music icon.

The news comes after a busy year for Chalamet, who most recently appeared in Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” adaptation as Laurie. He also starred in Netflix’s historical drama “The King.” Next up, he’ll star in Denis Villeneuve’s star-studded “Dune.”

Deadline first reported the news.

More to come…

