Tiffany Haddish, Willem Dafoe and Tye Sheridan Join Oscar Isaac in 'The Card Counter'

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women
CREDIT: Joe Pugliese for Variety

Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan, and Willem Dafoe have been cast in “The Card Counter,” a casino-set revenge thriller starring Oscar Isaac.

Paul Schrader is directing the movie from a screenplay he wrote. Martin Scorsese also joined the project as an executive producer. It’s the fifth collaboration between Schrader and Scorsese, who previously worked together on “Taxi Driver,” “Raging Bull,” “The Last Temptation of Christ” and “Bringing Out the Dead.”

In “The Card Counter,” Isaac portrays a card player on the casino trail who sees a chance at redemption when he’s approached by a young man (Sheridan), seeking help to execute his plan for revenge on a military colonel (Dafoe.) With backing from a mysterious gambling financier (Haddish), the duo go from casino to casino and set their sights on winning a World Series of poker tournament.

“Scorsese and I liked the symmetry of it, the reflection of a long association and mutual love of hand made films,” Schrader said in a statement.

HanWay Films is handling international sales and distribution with David Gonzales of Northside Services and Endeavor Content overseeing the U.S. sale. Braxton Pope, Lauren Mann (“Swiss Army Man”) and David Wulf are producing, while William Olsson will executive produce. “The Card Counter” also re-teams Schrader with cinematographer Alexander Dynan and editor Benjamin Rodriguez Jr., who worked together on 2017’s “First Reformed.”

Haddish is represented by Artists First and UTA, Sheridan is represented by Mosaic and WME and Dafoe by CAA and Circle of Confusion. Schrader is represented by David Gonzales of Northside Services and Isaac by WME and Inspire Entertainment. Both Sheridan and Isaac are also represented by attorney Mitch Smelkinson.

The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

