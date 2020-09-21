Tiffany Haddish Joins Nicolas Cage’s ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’

Tiffany Haddish has joined Nicolas Cage in Lionsgate’s action-comedy “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.”

Pedro Pascal and Sharon Horgan are also starring in “Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” in which Cage portrays a fictionalized version of himself as he accepts a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a super fan (played by Pascal). When things take a wildly dangerous turn, Cage is forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones.

Haddish will portray an eccentric rogue government agent who forces Cage to go undercover in a last-ditch effort to bring down one of the largest criminal organizations in Europe. Horgan will play Cage’s ex-wife.

The film will be directed by Tom Gormican from a screenplay by Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten. The producers are Kevin Turen, Kristin Burr and Mike Nilon. The project is overseen at Lionsgate by James Myers and Brady Fujikawa. The film is expected to go into production this fall. Lionsgate has slated “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” for release on March 19, 2021.

Haddish broke out in “Girls Trip” and was nominated for a 2020 Emmy for her Netflix special “Black Mitzvah,” and won an Emmy in 2019 for “Saturday Night Live.” Other upcoming projects include “The Card Counter,” “Here Today,” “Bad Trip” and “The Spongebob Squarepants Movie: Sponge on the Run.” Her production company banner, She Ready Productions, was also behind the Netflix special “Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready.”

Haddish is represented by UTA, Artists First and Ziffren Brittenham.