Three Little Birds Pictures Launches with Stephen Graham’s ‘Boiling Point’ (EXCLUSIVE)

New U.K. production company Three Little Birds Pictures has been launched by actor-director Philip Barantini, financial controller Samantha Warham and talent representative Sara Sehdev.

The London and Liverpool-based company’s first co-production, Barantini-helmed “Boiling Point,” stars British talent including “The Irishman” and “Save Me’s” Stephen Graham, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’s” Hannah Walters, “The A Word’s” Vinette Robinson, “Pennyworth” and “Jamestown’s” Jason Flemyng, “Gangs of London’s” Ray Panthaki, and “Curfew’s” Malachi Kirby.

The feature, about a talented head chef wrangling his team on the busiest day of the year, was one of the last productions to finish shooting in the U.K. prior to the coronavirus lockdown. It is based on the BIFA-nominated short of the same name, and is produced with Ascendant Films, Burton Fox Films and Graham/Walters’ company Matriarch.

Projects in development for Three Little Birds Pictures include “Children of the Wild,” written by Olivier-nominated Taz Skylar; Scandi drama “Sponsor” from screenwriter Jon Atli Jonasson; and series “Liverpool ‘81” with actor-writer Sam Benjamin.

Three Little Birds Pictures aims to create content that champions unique and diverse storytelling, particularly focusing on under-utilized talent.

BIFA-nominated Barantini, whose acting credits include HBO’s “Chernobyl” and “Band of Brothers” alongside Universal’s “Ned Kelly” and Sky One football drama “Dream Team,” has directed projects including feature “Villain,” starring Craig Fairbrass, George Russo and Robert Glenister, which was released via Vertigo.

Sehdev comes from a talent background, cutting her teeth at agencies such as Independent and Hamilton Hodell. Heading up her own boutique talent agency, Core MGMT, she represents both actors and creatives, including Timothy V Murphy (TNT’s “Snowpiercer,” FX’s “Sons of Anarchy,” HBO’s “Westworld”), Jung Sun den Hollander (BBC America’s “Killing Eve”) and Lorena Andrea (upcoming Netflix series “Warrior Nun”).

Warham is a financial controller who has worked on major films and dramas for the past twelve years, including “Beauty and the Beast,” Stan Lee’s “Luckyman” and the upcoming “Black Narcissus”.

In 2019, both Warham and Sehdev met through the Women in Film and TV Mentoring Scheme.

The team said: “We are so thrilled to unite forces as Three Little Birds Pictures. Each of us bring an exciting and unique set of skills that complements the others’, but fundamentally we all believe in finding, developing and nurturing talent from places you might not think to look.”