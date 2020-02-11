‘Thor’ Sequel Writing Staff Recruits ‘Someone Great’s’ Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (EXCLUSIVE)

Following his Oscar victory for “Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi has turned his focus to Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” and gained some help in shaping the script.

Sources tell Variety that Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who wrote and directed the Netflix pic “Someone Great,” has joined Waititi to work on the script prior to its production start date later this year.

Marvel had no comment on Robinson’s involvement.

Waititi is back as director after helming “Thor: Ragnarok,” the biggest film in the “Thor” series with $853 million at the worldwide box office. It was a critical as well as commercial success, and Marvel was so impressed with Waititi that it announced “Thor: Love and Thunder” this past summer, with Chris Hemsworth returning as the God of Thunder and Christian Bale in talks for an undisclosed role.

While details about the latest film are vague, during the 2019 Comic-Con announcement, Waititi not only revealed the return of Natalie Portman’s character, but also said she would be playing Lady Thor. That aspect may have played a role in Waititi recruiting Robinson for his writing team.

Robinson got her start on the TV front, creating the MTV show “Sweet/Vicious,” on which she also served as a writer on several episodes. She would then transition to the feature film space, writing and directing the Netflix romantic dramedy “Someone Great,” starring Gina Rodriguez, Brittany Snow and DeWanda Wise.

She is repped by CAA and Gotham Group.

Marvel’s next releases this year will be “Black Widow,” with Cate Shortland directing, and the Chloe Zhao-helmed “Eternals.”