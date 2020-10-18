Thomas Vinterberg’s ‘Another Round’ Wins Best Film at BFI London Film Festival

Thomas Vinterberg’s film “Another Round,” starring Mads Mikkelsen, has taken home the top prize at this year’s BFI London Film Festival.

“Another Round” won the Audience Award for best film, while “The Painter and the Thief,” directed by Benjamin Ree won best documentary; Tommy Gillard’s “Shuttlecock” was the best short film and “To Miss the Ending,” directed by Anna West and David Callanan, was awarded best XR/immersive art.

“Another Round” tells the story of Martin, played by Mikkelsen, a tutor, husband and father who was once brilliant but becomes only a shell of his former self.

“Thank you to the audience at the London Film Festival for bringing this award to us. We are very proud to receive this from a British audience; it’s a great honour. We are so sad that we can’t be there,” Vinterberg said of his award.

First-time feature director Cathy Brady was named the Screen International Star of Tomorrow for her work on “Wildfire,” which was selected by Christoph Grainger-Herr, CEO of IWC Schaffhausen, BFI chief executive Ben Roberts and actor Michaela Coel.

“‘Wildfire’ is a compelling story, expertly told and unlike anything we had seen in UK filmmaking before. Cathy weaves an emotionally rich, intimate story of two sisters elegantly framed against a wider, politically charged backdrop, she says so much without saying very much at all,” Coel said of the film. “Great films make you think and jolt you out of your comfort zone, in the very best way ‘Widlfire’ was deliciously uncomfortable!”