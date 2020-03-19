×

Ben Affleck’s ‘The Way Back’ to Release on Demand Early

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Way Back
CREDIT: Richard Foreman

As the nation’s movie theaters continue to shutter due to the coronavirus pandemic, Warner Bros. has given Ben Affleck’s drama “The Way Back” an early video on demand release on March 24.

The studio announced the move late Thursday afternoon with a $19.99 price. “The Way Back” is the seventh title that was in current release to receive an early release date.

Prior to the crisis, most theatrical releases were not available in the home until roughly 90 days after they premiered in multiplexes. Lionsgate, Sony, Universal, STX Films and Warner Bros. have all announced plans for releasing films early on VOD, including “I Still Believe,” “Bloodshot,” “Birds of Prey,” “The Hunt,” “The Invisible Man” and “Emma.”

“The Way Back” has generated moderate results at the box office, with $13.7 million in its first two weeks. Affleck portrays an alcoholic construction worker who redeems himself by becoming the coach of a high school basketball team. The film, which has a $40 million budget, received a B+ Cinemascore on its opening day and generated positive critical response with an 83% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. “The Way Back,” directed by Gavin O’Connor, also stars Al Madrigal, Janina Gavankar and Michaela Watkins.

“With audiences largely unable to view films in theatrical release under current circumstances, we have decided to provide the alternative of early digital ownership of our currently released titles to people looking for great entertainment options,” said Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, in a statement. “So, while we remain big fans of the theatrical experience and hope audiences are able to return to cinemas in the near future, we understand that these are challenging times and offering this option simply makes sense.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Saint Frances

    Film News Roundup: Oscilloscope Unveils 'Circle of Quarantine' 10-Film Download Offer

    In today’s film news roundup, Oscilloscope Laboratories and Kino Lorber are offering digital viewing alternatives in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and the DGA Health Plan has announced that participants won’t be charged for telemedicine/telepsychology visits. DIGITAL VIEWING Oscilloscope Laboratories has unveiled a 10-film promotion — dubbed Circle of Quarantine — in order to offer [...]

  • The Way Back

    Ben Affleck's 'The Way Back' to Release on Demand Early

    As the nation’s movie theaters continue to shutter due to the coronavirus pandemic, Warner Bros. has given Ben Affleck’s drama “The Way Back” an early video on demand release on March 24. The studio announced the move late Thursday afternoon with a $19.99 price. “The Way Back” is the seventh title that was in current [...]

  • Spike Lee Oscars

    Cannes Jury President Spike Lee Responds to Festival Postponement (EXCLUSIVE)

    Over the last 73 years, the Cannes Film Festival has often been billed as the world’s biggest and most glamorous celebration of the movies. But this year, it was poised to make history. Director and activist Spike Lee had been selected as the first black president of the festival’s jury. Several of Lee’s films — [...]

  • Coronavirus Placeholder COVID19 Variety

    Why Insurance Claims Were Never Going to Save U.K. Media Businesses from Coronavirus

    U.K. media businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic can expect no relief from insurance companies unless the disease is specifically covered in their contracts. The U.K. government’s failure to issue a diktat to businesses — including cinemas and theaters — to shut down, and instead advising people to simply “avoid” social venues, has caused widespread [...]

  • I Still Believe

    Faith-Based Drama 'I Still Believe' Getting Early Release on Demand

    As movie theaters continue to shutter due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company will release the faith-based drama “I Still Believe” on premium VOD early, beginning on March 27. “The theatrical experience is core to our business, and exhibitors are our integral partners and allies,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake [...]

  • WGA Writers Placeholder

    Start Date for WGA Contract Negotiations Imperiled by Coronavirus Precautions

    The coronavirus crisis is expected to delay the start of contract negotiations between the Writers Guild of America and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers that were originally scheduled to begin next week. Insiders at the WGA and AMPTP have been trying to sort out how to adjust the negotiations schedule in light of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad