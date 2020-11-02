Tom Hardy, Pete Davidson, Stephan James Join Vietnam War Drama ‘The Things They Carried’

Tom Hardy, Pete Davidson, Stephan James, Bill Skarsgård, Tye Sheridan, Ashton Sanders, Martin Sensmeier, Moises Arias and Angus Cloud have been cast in the Vietnam War drama “The Things They Carried.”

The project is based on Tim O’Brien’s novel about a platoon of young soldiers and their experiences on the front lines during the Vietnam War. Published in 1990, the novel based on O’Brien’s experiences as a soldier in the 23rd Infantry Division. In book, the young men in a platoon of American soldiers sent to fight on the ground during the Vietnam War find themselves amidst chaos and confusion as they battle for their sanity and each other. The story explores the themes of fear, courage, guilt and loss.

Rupert Sanders will direct from a script adapted by Scott B. Smith. Producers are David Zander of MJZ and Hardy and Dean Baker of Hardy Son & Baker. The film’s executive producer is Amy T. Hu of MJZ.

MadRiver International will handle worldwide sales at the upcoming virtual American film Market, which opens Nov. 9. The company is co-repping North American rights with CAA Media Finance, which is also arranging financing. Production is due to commence in early 2021 in Thailand.

Sanders is repped by CAA, Grandview, Independent Talent Group, and Goodman Genow. Smith is repped by CAA, Circle of Confusion, and Behr Abramson Levy. David Zander is repped by Eric Harbert and Amy T. Hu. Hardy Son & Baker is repped by Range Media Partners, CAA and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern. O’Brien is repped by CAA. Sheridan is repped by WME, Mosaic and Goodman Genow. James is repped CAA, Noble Caplan Abrams, Range Media Partners, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.