‘The Prom’ Trailer: Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and More Bring Broadway Hit to Netflix

It’s time to go to prom.

On Thanksgiving, Netflix debuted the first trailer for Ryan Murphy’s movie adaptation of the Broadway musical “The Prom,” set for release on Dec. 11.

The 2018 Broadway musical is based on an original concept from Jack Viertel with music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin. The performance follows four Broadway actors who travel to a conservative Indiana town to help a lesbian teenager who is banned from bringing her girlfriend to her high school prom. The show was nominated for six Tony Awards, including best musical, original score and lead actor and lead actress in a musical.

“There is so much passion and warmth in the movie,” Murphy told Variety in an interview. “I think the reason everyone said ‘Yes’ so quickly was because of the message. The passionate idea at the core of the movie is ‘Everyone should be able to have a place at the table.’ The movie’s theme is fighting intolerance, and I think we were all feeling that in our lives.”

In September, the acclaimed director teased the project via Instagram by sharing a photo of a neon sign that displays the names of the star-studded cast, including Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman and Kerry Washington.

“The Prom” marks the first film under Murphy’s groundbreaking Netflix deal that was inked in 2018, following his departure from Fox. The deal was estimated to be worth up to $300 million. His miniseries “Hollywood” debuted on the streaming platform in May.

“The Prom” halted production in Los Angeles in the early days of the coronavirus-forced lockdowns. But once the industry started to reopen, the film was able to finish shooting.

Murphy directed the screenplay from Bob Martin and Beguelin. Along with Murphy and Beguelin, Alexis Martin Woodall, Bill Damaschke and Dori Berinstein produced.

Watch the trailer below.