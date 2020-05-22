Scott Eastwood and Orlando Bloom’s War Thriller ‘The Outpost’ Sets July Launch in Theaters

“The Outpost,” an Afghan war thriller starring Scott Eastwood and Orlando Bloom, will open in movie theaters in July.

The film, from Screen Media, is expected to launch in 500 cinemas on July 2 through Fathom Events before a traditional run on the big screen.

“The Outpost” is joining Russell Crowe’s “Unhinged” one of the first releases to debut in U.S. theaters. “Unhinged” plans to open on July 1. Movie theaters across the country have been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Fathom Events is a joint venture between the AMC, Cinemark and Regal chains with a specialty in one-night screenings. The company said its July 2 screenings will be accompanied by a special introduction from select cast members and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.

“As we lead into Independence Day weekend, we are honored to partner with Screen Media again, with this being the first of many first-run films on our calendar,” said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. “Screen Media realizes the value and importance of the theatrical experience as much as we do, so it’s a partnership we look forward to continuing.”

“The Outpost” is based on Jake Tapper’s best-selling non-fiction book, “The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor.” It details a 2009 attack by 400 Taliban insurgents in the Battle of Kamdesh in the Afghanistan War. Bravo Troop 3-61 CAV became one of the most decorated units of the 19-year conflict.

The film is directed by Rod Lurie and adapted by Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson. It also stars Caleb Landry Jones, Jack Kesy, Taylor John Smith, Jacob Scipio, and Milo Gibson.