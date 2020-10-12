Nicole Kidman’s ‘The Others’ Is Getting a Remake

Nicole Kidman’s 2001 haunted house film “The Others,” directed by Chilean helmer Alejandro Amenabar, is getting a remake.

“The Others,” set in 1945 in a remote country house on the British island of Jersey, centered on Kidman’s character, Grace Stewart, discovering unknown “others” living in her home. One of her children says she has seen a group of people in the house several times — a man, a woman, an old woman and a child named Victor — who claimed “the house is theirs.”

“The Others” was a box office hit, grossing more than $200 million on a $17 million budget. The film won seven of Spain’s Goya Awards, including best film and best director for Amenabar.

Universal Pictures optioned the rights to “The Others” from Sentient Entertainment, which acquired control of the rights in a heated bidding war in April from FilmSharks-owned The Remake Co. and Video Mercury. Sentient made the deal with FilmSharks CEO Guido Rud and Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo’s Video Mercury. Cerezo originally acquired the movie rights when he purchased Sogecine.

Sentient’s Renee Tab (FX’s “Feud: Bette and Joan”) and Christopher Tuffin will produce alongside Aliwen Entertainment’s Lucas Akoskin. Cerezo will executive produce with Rud, and Miller Way’s Michael and Jeeny Miller.

Sentient’s current slate includes the feature “Losing Clementine” starring Jessica Chastain and Edgar Ramirez, thriller “Alphas” with Sam Worthington, and “Taken” director Pierre Morel’s untitled Netflix thriller. Senior vice president of production Sara Scott will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.

CAA represented the producers in the deal. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Related: