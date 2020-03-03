Film News Roundup: Dakota and Elle Fanning’s ‘The Nightingale’ Dated for Christmas

In today’s film news roundup, the Fanning sisters’ “The Nightingale” has been set for Christmas, “Gladiator” gets a 20-year anniversary release, 42West reorganizes, a horror film partnership is unveiled and Abramorama promotes Evan Saxon.

RELEASE DATE

Sony Pictures has set a Christmas Day release for the drama “The Nightingale,” starring sisters Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning.

Melanie Laurent directed the adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s bestseller, which centered on two sisters struggling to survive while in the French resistance during the Nazi occupation of France during World War II. Dana Stevens wrote the screenplay adaptation. Elizabeth Cantillon produced through her production company The Cantillon Company.

“The Nightingale” will open against Paramount/Skydance’s “The Tomorrow War,” 20th Century Studios/Disney’s “The Last Duel” and Universal’s “News of the World.”

SPECIAL SHOWINGS

Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures have scheduled three showings of “Gladiator” in April to commemorate the movie’s 20th anniversary.

The showings will take place on April 13, 15 and 19 at more than 600 North American locations, accompanied by a special featurette that explores the making of an alternate, unused title sequence for the film.

“Gladiator,” directed by Ridley Scott, was nominated for 12 Academy Awards and won five, including best picture, best actor for Russell Crowe, sound mixing, visual effects and costume design.

REORGANIZATION

Entertainment publicity/marketing firm 42West has reorganized with Leslee Dart dropping the co-CEO title she has shared with Amanda Lundberg.

Dart is taking a new senior strategic adviser role at Dolphin Entertainment, which bought 42West in 2017. Lundberg will become sole CEO and run 42West day to day from its New York headquarters.

Dart said the new role allows her to continue to do high-level strategy for clients and focus on the growth of all the Dolphin companies. She added, “Throughout the 15 years of 42West’s life, Amanda has been more than a partner and leader. She is one of the most forward thinking people I know and, more importantly to me, she is the sister I never had.”

Lundberg said, “The only important thing for me is Leslee’s happiness – she’s earned it. For our relationship to continue in this way so we can continue to benefit from her brilliance makes me super happy as well.”

The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

PARTNERSHIP

Tom Malloy of Blood House Films and Vince D’Amato of Darkside Releasing have unveiled a strategic partnership for their respective labels for acquiring, selling and releasing horror titles.

Each film acquired would carry either both labels, or be specific to one label, but will still appear on both companies’ output platforms.

Blood House Films is the new genre horror-based label from Glass House Distribution. Darkside is a boutique international distributor.

PROMOTION

Abramorama has promoted to Evan Saxon to head of music overseeing acquisition, marketing and international distribution of Abramorama’s slate of music films.

Saxon has been with Abramorama for four years as head of West Coast acquisitions and business development. Over the past 25 years he has worked at IRS Records, Capitol Records and on his own with artists ranging from Sting and Eric Clapton to B.B. King, Ramones, Los Fabulosos Cadillacs and Daddy Yankee.

Most recently, Saxon was key in executing the global theatrical rollouts for Abramorama’s music-themed releases for Melanie Martinez’s “K-12,” Pearl Jam’s “Let’s Play Two,” and Lil Peep’s “Everybody’s Everything.”