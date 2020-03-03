×

Film News Roundup: Dakota and Elle Fanning’s ‘The Nightingale’ Dated for Christmas

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dakota Fanning Elle Fanning
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety

In today’s film news roundup, the Fanning sisters’ “The Nightingale” has been set for Christmas, “Gladiator” gets a 20-year anniversary release, 42West reorganizes, a horror film partnership is unveiled and Abramorama promotes Evan Saxon.

RELEASE DATE

Sony Pictures has set a Christmas Day release for the drama “The Nightingale,” starring sisters Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning.

Melanie Laurent directed the adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s bestseller, which centered on two sisters struggling to survive while in the French resistance during the Nazi occupation of France during World War II. Dana Stevens wrote the screenplay adaptation. Elizabeth Cantillon produced through her production company The Cantillon Company.

“The Nightingale” will open against Paramount/Skydance’s “The Tomorrow War,” 20th Century Studios/Disney’s “The Last Duel” and Universal’s “News of the World.”

SPECIAL SHOWINGS

Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures have scheduled three showings of “Gladiator” in April to commemorate the movie’s 20th anniversary.

Popular on Variety

The showings will take place on April 13, 15 and 19 at more than 600 North American locations, accompanied by a special featurette that explores the making of an alternate, unused title sequence for the film.

“Gladiator,” directed by Ridley Scott, was nominated for 12 Academy Awards and won five, including best picture, best actor for Russell Crowe, sound mixing, visual effects and costume design.

REORGANIZATION

Entertainment publicity/marketing firm 42West has reorganized with Leslee Dart dropping the co-CEO title she has shared with Amanda Lundberg.

Dart is taking a new senior strategic adviser role at Dolphin Entertainment, which bought 42West in 2017. Lundberg will become sole CEO and run 42West day to day from its New York headquarters.

Dart said the new role allows her to continue to do high-level strategy for clients and focus on the growth of all the Dolphin companies. She added, “Throughout the 15 years of 42West’s life, Amanda has been more than a partner and leader. She is one of the most forward thinking people I know and, more importantly to me, she is the sister I never had.”

Lundberg said, “The only important thing for me is Leslee’s happiness – she’s earned it. For our relationship to continue in this way so we can continue to benefit from her brilliance makes me super happy as well.”

The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

PARTNERSHIP

Tom Malloy of Blood House Films and Vince D’Amato of Darkside Releasing have unveiled a strategic partnership for their respective labels for acquiring, selling and releasing horror titles.

Each film acquired would carry either both labels, or be specific to one label, but will still appear on both companies’ output platforms.

Blood House Films is the new genre horror-based label from Glass House Distribution. Darkside is a boutique international distributor.

PROMOTION

Abramorama has promoted to Evan Saxon to head of music overseeing acquisition, marketing and international distribution of Abramorama’s slate of music films.

Saxon has been with Abramorama for four years as head of West Coast acquisitions and business development. Over the past 25 years he has worked at IRS Records, Capitol Records and on his own with artists ranging from Sting and Eric Clapton to B.B. King, Ramones, Los Fabulosos Cadillacs and Daddy Yankee.

Most recently, Saxon was key in executing the global theatrical rollouts for Abramorama’s music-themed releases for Melanie Martinez’s “K-12,” Pearl Jam’s “Let’s Play Two,” and Lil Peep’s “Everybody’s Everything.”

More Film

  • Dakota Fanning Elle Fanning

    Film News Roundup: Dakota and Elle Fanning's 'The Nightingale' Dated for Christmas

    In today’s film news roundup, the Fanning sisters’ “The Nightingale” has been set for Christmas, “Gladiator” gets a 20-year anniversary release, 42West reorganizes, a horror film partnership is unveiled and Abramorama promotes Evan Saxon. RELEASE DATE Sony Pictures has set a Christmas Day release for the drama “The Nightingale,” starring sisters Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning. [...]

  • Timothy Hutton The Glorias

    Gloria Steinem Biopic Caught in Crosshairs of Timothy Hutton Rape Accusation

    A harrowing accusation of rape against actor Timothy Hutton, surfaced in a BuzzFeed story on Monday, raises questions about a new film in which he co-stars about the life of activist icon Gloria Steinem. In an in-depth BuzzFeed report by Kate Aurthur and Adam B. Vary (both of whom currently work for Variety), the Oscar-winning [...]

  • Timothy Hutton

    Timothy Hutton Accused of Raping 14-Year-Old Girl in 1983 (Report)

    [Updated with statements from Timothy Hutton, Tom Clare (defamation counsel to Timothy Hutton) and BuzzFeed News.] Oscar winner Timothy Hutton, currently the star of the freshman Fox drama “Almost Family,” has been accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in 1983. According to a report published online by BuzzFeed News, Sera Johnston, who last year filed [...]

  • Empty movie theater

    Americans Won't Avoid Movie Theaters, Concerts Unless Coronavirus Spreads (Study)

    Americans haven’t let coronavirus keep them from concerts, plays or movies, but that will change if the disease spreads to their communities, a new study finds. The survey of consumer behavior was conducted by Morning Consult from Feb. 28 to March 1, a period of time that saw the first death from coronavirus on U.S. [...]

  • Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin'War Dog:

    Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin's 'Dog' Sells to MGM

    After an aggressive bidding war with multiple major studios, North American rights for Channing Tatum’s film “Dog” have sold to MGM. Tatum will star in and co-direct “Dog” with his longtime creative partner Reid Carolin. Carolin also wrote the script, based upon a story by Carolin and Brett Rodriguez. The film is a road-trip comedy [...]

  • No Time to Die Trailer

    James Bond Fan Site Urges for 'No Time to Die' Release Delay Due to Coronavirus

    Prominent James Bond fan site MI6-HQ.com wrote an open letter requesting the delay of “No Time to Die,” the upcoming installment in the Daniel Craig-led British spy series. The movie, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, is set to release in theaters in early April. But given widespread concern about coronavirus, the fan group is urging [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad