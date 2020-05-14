Jude Law Drama ‘The Nest’ Debuting Theatrically in September (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Nest,” a drama about a family’s disastrous decision to relocate to England, will debut exclusively in theaters on Sept. 18, 2020.

The announcement is a sign that IFC Films, which purchased the film at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, has awards ambitions for the picture and for the performances of its stars Jude Law and Carrie Coon. It also signals that studios are gaining greater confidence that exhibitors will be back on line in the coming months after cinemas closed in March due to coronavirus.

“The Nest” is writer and director Sean Durkin’s follow-up to “Martha Marcy May Marlene.” The film follows Rory, a charismatic businessman played by Law, as he decides to move his family to his native England in order to cash in on the booming 1980’s London. Things do not go as planned. Not only does Rory struggle to establish himself, but he sticks his wife and kids in a run-down mansion they can’t afford to furnish and keep up. The isolation and mounting financial issues began to take a toll on their family bonds.

Variety’s Peter Debruge noted that the film benefit from creating a spooky atmosphere. “The real point of comparison between ‘The Nest’ and a movie like ‘The Shining’ lies in the psychological toll that a selfish father can have on his family,” he wrote. “In a sense, it has more in common with ‘Marriage Story’ or ‘The Souvenir’ — films about destructive male ego told, at least in part, from a female point of view. Rory may be the first character we meet, but the movie ultimately favors Allison (Coon), the screw-turning wife seemingly conjured from one of those ghostly classics where sinister things happen when a family relocates to freaky new digs.”

“We’re looking forward to releasing ‘The Nest’ in theaters this fall as Sean Durkin continues to prove what a masterful filmmaker he is, delivering career best performances from Jude Law and Carrie Coon.” said Arianna Bocco, executive VP of acquisitions and productions at IFC Films, in a statement.

“The Nest” was produced by Durkin, as well as by Ed Guiney, Derrin Schlesinger, Rose Garnett, Amy Jackson, and Christina Piovesan. It was executive produced by Andrew Lowe, Polly Stokes, Jude Law, Ben Browning, Glen Basner, Alison Cohen, and Milan Popelka, with co-producers Kasia Malipan and Noah Segal. The picture was developed with BBC Films, which financed it with FilmNation Entertainment. Telefilm Canada provided further backing. FilmNation Entertainment is handling international sales.