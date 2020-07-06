‘The Last Duel’ Actor Clare Dunne Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

Theater star Clare Dunne has inked with UTA for representation.

Dunne is best known for her breakout theater performances, including her role in “Julius Caesar” at Donmar Warehouse, which also starred Harriet Walter with Phyllida Lloyd directing. She also performed in the acclaimed all-women production of “Henry IV” at Donmar Warehouse.

Her big-screen break came in “Herself,” which she wrote and starred in, reteaming her with director Lloyd. The film also reunited her with Walter, who also stars. Ed Guiney, Sharon Horgan and Rose Garnett produced the film.

The film premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, with Amazon quickly moving to pick up the rights.

Dunne will also appear in Ridley Scott’s next film “The Last Duel,” which is currently on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film also stars Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck, with Scott directing.