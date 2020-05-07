‘The King of Staten Island’: Watch the Trailer for Pete Davidson’s New Summer Comedy

Universal released the trailer for Pete Davidson’s summer comedy, “The King of Staten Island” on Thursday, starring the “SNL” comedian in his first lead feature role.

The semi-autobiographical comedy, directed by Judd Apatow, incorporates elements of Davidson’s own life, including losing his firefighter father during the Sept. 11 attacks.

The film centers around Scott (Davidson), who has been a case of arrested development since his father died when he was 7. As his younger sister heads off to college, Scott, now in his mid-20s, spends his days smoking weed and giving his friends tattoos. It’s not until his mother starts dating a new man, Ray, whom Scott disapproves of, that he begins to finally confront his grief and reevaluate his life.

The trailer makes good use of Davidson’s and Apatow’s comedic backgrounds, showing Scott’s friends make fun of his disfigured tattoos and Scott bearing his soul to his mom’s boyfriend’s young daughter. However, the trailer turns to a more somber note as scenes show Scott growing closer to his family and fighting back tears while driving in the end.

The rest of the ensemble cast includes Maude Apatow as Nell, Scott’s younger sister; Marisa Tomei as Brandi, Scott’s mother; Bill Burr as Ray; Ricky Velez as Oscar; Moises Arias as Igor; Lou Wilson as Richie; Bel Powley as Kelsey; Steve Buscemi as Papa; and Pamela Adlon as Ray’s ex-wife, Gina.

“The King of Staten Island” was originally set to hit theaters on June 19, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film is going straight to video on demand, premiering June 12.