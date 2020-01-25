×

Film News Roundup: ‘The Irishman,’ ‘Marriage Story’ Added to Criterion Collection

Dave McNary

Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) has conflicting loyalties in The Irishman. © 2019 Netlfix US, LLC. All rights reserved.
CREDIT: Netflix

In today’s film news roundup, four Netflix titles have been added to the Criterion Collection, Slamdance and ArcLight are partnering, Steven Grayhm is starring in and directing a paranormal drama, and The Mammoth Film Festival sets its lineup.

CRITERION COLLECTION

Four Netflix titles will be released on Blu-ray through the Criterion Collection — Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story,” documentary “American Factory” and Mati Diop’s “Atlantics.”

The streaming service had announced last year that Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” would be  the first Netflix film to receive a home video debut via the Criterion Collection. Criterion specializes in licensing high-profile films and selling them to film aficionados.

The Irishman,” starring Robert DeNiro, received five Golden Globe nominations, ten BAFTA nominations and ten Academy Award nominations. It was the ninth Oscar nomination for Scorsese as a director, making him the most-nominated living director in Academy history.

“Marriage Story” received six Academy Award nominations. “American Factory” was the nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary and is the first film produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground. “Atlantics” premiered in competition at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, where it was awarded the Grand Prix.

Each Criterion Collection release will include exclusive behind-the-scenes content, special features and a filmmaker-supervised master.

SLAMDANCE-ARCLIGHT PARTNERING

Slamdance and ArcLight are launching Emergence, a four-day festival of screenings, workshops and panels for the discovery of new filmmakers.

The event will take place March 26-29 at the ArcLight Cinemas’ Hollywood location. The festival’s lineup will be announced in late February and will feature a mix of Slamdance alumni as well as new voices, with a focus on filmmakers and stories from California.

This new partnership between the two organizations is an extension of their Slamdance Cinema Club screening series. The festival is also part of Slamdance’s expansion into new markets, with a previously announced inaugural Miami Festival bowing in May.

PROJECT LAUNCH

Steven Grayhm is starring in and directing the paranormal drama “The Secret of Sinchanee,” with Nate Boyer, Tamara Austin, Jacob Schick and Rudy Reyes also starring.

The story centers on a man who survived a double murder of his mother and sister in a small Massachusetts town. When he returns 25 years later, he experiences disturbing paranormal phenomena in his childhood home.

Principal photography began last week in Massachusetts. Joe Newcomb and Braden Aftergood are exec producing.

FILM FESTIVAL

The Mammoth Film Festival has set screenings of the premiere of Tony Hawk’s feature documentary “Pretending I’m Superman” and Quentin Tarantino documentary “QT8: the First Eight.”

The event, held in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., will include “The Undead Series,” starring Gary Oldman, Ron Perlman, Nathan Fillion, Robert Patrick, Joss Whedon and Tim Burton.

Zac Efron’s “Off the Grid” will have its theatrical premiere at the festival, which will also hold a 30th anniversary screening of “Back to the Future III.”

 

