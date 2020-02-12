Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ Debuts First Trailer

Searchlight Pictures dropped the first trailer for Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” on Wednesday.

The dramedy follows a group of journalists at an American newspaper bureau set in a fictional 20th century French city. The star-studded cast includes Timothee Chalamet, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Lea Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Owen Wilson, Lyna Khoudri, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park and Bill Murray. Anderson co-wrote the screenplay with Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman and Hugo Guinness.

The upcoming film will be Anderson’s 10th directorial effort and his fourth working with Searchlight Pictures, with his previous projects for the studios including “The Darjeeling Limited,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “Isle of Dogs.” Now that Disney owns Fox, “The French Dispatch” will be his second Disney film after “The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou” back in 2004.

Anderson has been nominated for seven Academy Awards for five of his films, including best picture for “The Grand Budapest” and best animated feature for “Isle of Dogs.”

The film is set to release in theaters on July 24.