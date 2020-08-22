‘The Flash’ First Look: Ezra Miller Teases New Costume at DC Fandome

Warner Bros. and DC teased “The Flash,” bringing out Ezra Miller, the actor who plays the speedster on screen, at Saturday’s DC Fandome event, and showing concept art for the character’s new and improved suit.

“It’s more organic you can see light embedded in it,” said director Andy Muschietti. The exciting news for fanboys and fangirls is that “The Flash” will introduce the concept of the multiverse — allowing various iterations of DC heroes from both the big and small screen to interact in one narrative adventure.

Warner Bros./DC FanDome

“All of these stories and characters can start to collide,” said screenwriter Christina Hodson, adding. “The cinematic multiverse is going to be borne out of this movie.”

To that end, “The Flash” will include appearances by Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, who will reprise their role of Batman despite having played the caped crusader in different films across different decades.

The film, the first standalone adventure for the character, will deal with time travel, with Muschietti promising a film that will deliver both heart and humor.

Miller, calling in from quarantine, was sporting a beard and long hair that made him look like he was trying out for the lead role in “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

The film will explore “the juxtaposition between [the Flash’s] vulnerability and his immense power,” Miller said.

“The Flash” has been one of the longest gestating DC film projects. The superhero’s standalone film has suffered numerous starts and stops, but is expected to begin shooting early in 2021. Miller previously portrayed the Flash and his alter-ego Barry Allen in “Justice League.”

Muschietti is best known for directing “It.” John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein were originally intended to direct the film, as was Rick Famuyiwa, but the oft-delayed films has cycled through many different filmmakers.

Producer Barbara Muschietti was also on the panel.

