‘The Father’ Sets New Release Date

With COVID-19 cases on the rise and many movie theaters closing, Sony Pictures has announced new release dates for three upcoming films.

“The Father,” starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman, was originally meant to debut in just a few weeks on Dec. 18. It will now release on Feb. 26, 2021. Directed by Florian Zeller and written by Zeller and Christopher Hampton, “The Father” depicts an aging man struggling with dementia as his daughter moves in to take care of him.

“The Truffle Hunters,” directed by Gregory Kershaw and Michael Dweck, has also been delayed from its original Christmas Day release to March 12, 2021. The documentary follows a group of men as they search for the Alba truffle in the woods of Northern Italy, and won acclaim at Sundance, Toronto and New York film festivals.

Heidi Ewing’s feature debut, “I Carry You With Me,” has also been pushed back. Originally meant to release on Jan. 8, 2021, the film is now eyeing a spring 2021 release. “I Carry You With Me” tells the story of two Mexican men who fall in love and eventually emigrate to America to build a new life.

All three films will still qualify for consideration for all 2020 year-end awards and lists.

There has been a long list of delays recently, including “Fantastic Beasts 3,” “No Time to Die,” “Candyman” and “Dune.” As the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to jeopardize movie theaters, Warner Bros. announced this week that they would be releasing the remainder of their 2021 slate simultaneously in movie theaters and on streaming platform HBO Max.