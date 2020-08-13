Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Devil All the Time’ Gets First Trailer (Watch)

Netflix has released the first trailer for “The Devil All the Time,” a film starring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson set to premiere Sept. 16.

The gothic thriller also stars Bill Skarsgard, Sebastian Stan, Riley Keough, Mia Wasikowska, Jason Clarke, Haley Bennett, Eliza Scanlen, Harry Melling and Pokey LaFarge. It centers on an orphaned young man named Arvin Eugene Russell (Holland) and explores the psyches of various corrupt or broken characters between the end of World War II and the 1960s.

The film, adapted from Donald Ray Pollock’s book of the same name, is directed by Antonio Campos, known for his work on 2012’s “Simon Killer.” Holland told Entertainment Weekly that “The Devil All the Time” offers a uniquely different experience than others in his growing list of acting credits.

“I was really eager to work with Antonio because his previous films that I’ve seen are very raw,” says Holland. “I guess it was the challenge of doing a different accent, playing the rural kid, a period film, a new director. Everything ticked the boxes for me.”

Pattinson will take on the role of a preacher named Preston Teagardin who feels fine bending and breaking the morals of those that typically align themselves with his profession. The actor took his knack for spontaneity to the set in order to shape the character.

“Rob prepared a bunch of ideas and you don’t know what you’re going to get but it’s all interesting,” said Campos to Entertainment Weekly. “The character coming to life — I saw that in front of me when we were on set.”

Watch the full trailer for “The Devil All the Time” above.