‘The Craft’ Reboot Trailer Reveals New Coven of Witches

It’s time to call the corners, again.

The first trailer for “The Craft” reboot has dropped. The sneak peek at the new movie conjures up new witches while resurrecting an old demon.

Directed and written by actress Zoe Lister-Jones, whose Sundance debut “Band Aid” charmed audiences in Park City, the fresh spin invokes the spirit of the original opening with the beloved “light as a feather stiff as a board” game. Despite a few other callbacks ( like “we are the weirdos”), the new film, “The Craft: Legacy,” appears to take place where the 1996 original left off. Cailee Spaeny stars as Hannah, who is forced to move and change schools when her mother (Michelle Monaghan) remarries. She gains three new brothers along with a new dad (David Duchovny). Hannah’s presence at the new school awakens the local teenage coven (Lovie Simone, Gideon Adlon and Zoey Luna) who realize they’ve found their fourth.

But it’s not all bedknobs and broomsticks for the teen witches. Hannah soon discovers an image of Nancy Downs, the original big bad from the ’96 classic. Does this mean the return of the incomparable Fairuza Balk as Nancy? Has the binding spell set in place by Sarah (Robin Tunney) finally worn off? Only time will tell.

Originally slated for theatrical release, “The Craft: Legacy” from Blumhouse and Red Wagon Entertainment for Columbia Pictures, will now debut on all PVOD platforms and be available for purchase on Oct. 28. Just in time for Halloween.

