The Cartel Teams With Untitled Entertainment to Produce 10 Movies

U.S. production, finance and management firm The Cartel is teaming up with management and production company Untitled Entertainment to develop and produce 10 movies for television and theatrical release as well as international distribution over the next two years.

The Cartel and Untitled Entertainment will jointly develop and produce the titles and The Cartel will finance and operate as the production service company. Untitled TV executive Laura Notarianni, formerly of Temple Street Productions (“Killjoys,” “Orphan Black”), will be creative point on the deal.

The Cartel, which has produced and financed more than 90 movies and series, is in pre-production on “Creepshow” season 2 for AMC’s horror streaming platform Shudder, and Syfy’s new 10-episode series “Day of the Dead.”

“Untitled is a tremendous management company and represents exceptional actors, writers and directors,” Stan Spry, co-CEO, The Cartel, said. “Michael Rosenberg (head of television, Untitled Entertainment) has been a friend and colleague for over a decade and has impeccable taste, and great development and production experience.”

Rosenberg said: “Stan and The Cartel provide great expertise in production and financing of movies and movies for television.” He added that the slate of movies “will not only utilize and showcase our diverse and exceptional talent roster but also provide entertainment and escapism to broad audiences.”

“This is a great fit that will leverage both company’s strengths in producing unique and engaging entertainment,” The Cartel co-CEO Eric Woods said.