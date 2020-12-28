‘The Boss Baby’ Sequel Moves to September 2021

Fans of the Alec Baldwin-voiced “Boss Baby” are going to have to wait a little longer to get their fix, as the animated comedy has been moved from its planned March 26 release date to Sept. 17, 2021.

Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation announced today that the animated sequel, “The Boss Baby: Family Business,” would move from spring to fall. The move also means that DreamWorks Animation’s upcoming film “The Bad Guys,” which was set for the September date, is now currently unset, though a new 2022 release date will be announced in coming weeks.

Released in 2017, the original “Boss Baby” took in more than $520 million at the worldwide box office and was nominated for an Academy Award for best animated feature. The sequel follows the Templeton Brothers, Tim (voiced by James Marsden) and little brother Ted (the titular “Boss Baby,” voiced by Baldwin), who are now all grown up and have grown apart. Jeff Goldblum, Eva Longoria and Ariana Greenblatt round out the film’s main cast, with Amy Sedaris voicing Tina (Tim’s daughter and the new boss baby in town). Filmmaker Tom McGrath returns to direct, with Lisa Kudrow and Jimmy Kimmel also reprising their roles as Ted and Tim’s parents. The film is produced by Jeff Hermann.

“The Bad Guys,” based on the bestselling Scholastic blockbuster book series by Aaron Blabey, is directed by Pierre Perifel from a script by Etan Cohen and Hilary Winston. The animated film centers on five notorious bad guys — Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark and Ms. Tarantuala — trying to go good and boasts a voice cast which includes Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson and Marc Maron.