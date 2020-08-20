‘The Batman’ Director Matt Reeves Reveals First Look at Logo, Teaser Poster for DC FanDome

Director Matt Reeves revealed the first look of the logo at his upcoming film “The Batman” on Thursday, as well as a teaser poster to promote the upcoming panel for the DC Films production at the DC FanDome virtual presentation on Aug. 22.

Excited to share the very first look at our official #TheBatman logo, and some very cool additional #DCFanDome artwork by the amazing @jimlee — see more of #TheBatman at the #DCFanDome global event in the Hall of Heroes this Saturday, 8/22! #TheBatman #DCFanDome #ForTheFans pic.twitter.com/ApfngNbyor — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 20, 2020

The poster, designed by DC’s chief creative officer Jim Lee, depicts the batsuit as worn by Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne in the film. Reeves is expected to unveil the first major first look at the movie during Saturday’s DC FanDome event.

Reeves, along with stars Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell, are set to restart production of “The Batman” in early September in the U.K. at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden. Along with the rest of the industry, the film had to suspend production in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The delay forced Warner Bros. to push back the release date to Oct. 1, 2021.

More to come.