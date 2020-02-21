‘The Batman’ Set Images and Video Reveal Batcycle, Full Batsuit

CREDIT: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

A series of images and a 12-second video taken from the set of “The Batman” reveal the first look at the Batcycle and the full Batsuit.

The images were taken during an outdoor location shoot for the film at the Glasgow Necropolis cemetery in Scotland, according to the caption accompanying the images on PA Wire. They reveal what appears to be a stuntperson performing as Batman (played by Robert Pattinson in the film) in the full Batman suit, sitting on what clearly looks like the Batcycle.

Notably, both the full Batsuit and the Batcycle appear even more unadorned and realistic than Christopher Nolan’s gritty “Dark Knight” iteration of the Caped Crusader.

A video shot from the set also leaked to Twitter, in which Batman drives the Batcycle alongside another motorcycle — seemingly ridden by Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) — before appearing to crash it.

Last week, the film’s writer-director Matt Reeves released an official first look at Pattinson in the Batsuit with a brief, obliquely shot video scored by composer Michael Giacchino.

A representative for Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come…

