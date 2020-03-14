×

'The Batman' Shuts Down Production for Two Weeks Due to Coronavirus

Justin Kroll

The Batman” is the latest movie to shut down production over the coronavirus.

Following the news that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attracted the coronavirus during the “Elvis Presley” shoot in Australia, Warner Bros. has made a decision to halt production on “The Batman” for two weeks

The film’s crew was shooting on a sound stage in London since January and was planning to change locations to Liverpool. Warner Bros. thought it was best to go on hiatus during the location change.

It is unknown when the shoot was going to end and if it will impact the June 2021 release date at this time.

As for the two other WB films in production, “Matrix 4” and “King Richard” starring Will Smith, both have not been put on hiatus as of yet. “The Matrix” is shooting in Berlin, but in a soundstage where safety measures are being taken, while “King Richard’s” shoot has already had to rearrange due to bad weather in Los Angeles, which is expected to continue for the next few days. What will happen after weather clears up is unknown at this time.

“The Batman” stars Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. It is set to open on June 25, 2021.

The film joined a long list of Hollywood films currently in production that have been put on temporary hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Late Friday night, Universal announced that “Jurassic World: Dominion” and “Flint Strong” would also be taking a hiatus while Sony’s Kevin Hart pic “The Man From Toronto” also followed suit Saturday morning.

