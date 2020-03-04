×

‘The Batman’ Director Reveals Batmobile First Look

The Batman batmobile
CREDIT: Matt Reeves / Warner Bros.

The Batman” director Matt Reeves revealed the official first look at the Batmobile on Twitter on Wednesday, further establishing the filmmaker’s gritty, grounded, almost DIY take on the iconic comic book hero.

In three shadowy images, the Caped Crusader’s trusty vehicle appears to be an enhanced version of a standard muscle car, with an exposed rear engine and a few cosmetic flourishes to the exterior. The look is a rather radical departure from the Batmobiles in Batman’s previous cinematic outings, all of which were fully custom vehicles created from the ground up.

The images are also noteworthy in that they’re the first official showcase of the full Batsuit worn by Robert Pattinson in the film.

More to come…

