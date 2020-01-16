×

Apple to Release ‘The Banker’ in Theaters This March

Matt Donnelly

The Banker
CREDIT: Apple

Following an extensive review period, Apple will release one of its first-ever original films, “The Banker,” in theaters this March.

“We created Apple TV Plus as a home for stories that matter and believe ‘The Banker,’ inspired by the brave actions of Bernard Garrett Sr. and Joe Morris, two African American businessmen who brought about positive social change, is one of those stories,” a spokesperson for the tech company’s content arm Apple TV Plus told Variety.

The film was delayed from a planned January release after family members of one of the men represented in the film came forth with accusations of abuse at the hands of one of the film’s executive producers, who was also a family member.

“We wanted to take the time to understand the situation at hand — and after reviewing the information available to us, including documentation of the filmmakers’ research, we’ve decided to make this important and enlightening film available to viewers. ‘The Banker,’ starring Anthony Mackie, Samuel L. Jackson, Nia Long and Nicholas Hoult will be released theatrically on March 6, 2020 and available on Apple TV Plus on March 20, 2020.”

More to come…

    

