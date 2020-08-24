‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Overhauled as Directors, Early Scenes Cut

Legendary has overhauled production on “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” parting ways with directors Ryan and Andy Tohill over creative differences, and hiring David Blue Garcia to direct

The departure of the twin brothers came a week into production in Bulgaria. Texas-based Garcia, who made his feature directorial debut with 2018’s “Tejano,” will start the production over from scratch. “Eighth Grade’s” Elsie Fisher is starring along with Sarah Yarkin, Jacob Latimore and Moe Dunford.

The original 1974 movie followed two siblings and three of their friends en route to visit their grandfather’s grave in Texas. They end up falling victim to a family of cannibalistic psychopaths, led by the character Leatherface. Tobe Hooper shot the original film in Round Rock, Texas, with a crew of Austin film students and recent graduates. The movie debuted in drive-ins and eventually grossed $30 million. It played at the 1975 Cannes Film Festival’s Directors’ Fortnight and was acquired as part of the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art.

Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes rebooted the movie in 2003, leading to a 2006 prequel. Lionsgate followed that up with two other entries in the franchise: “Texas Chainsaw 3D” and “Leatherface.”

Chris Thomas Devlin wrote the screenplay. Fede Alvarez is producing with Bad Hombre’s Rodolfo Sayagues through their deal with Legendary, along with Kim Henkel, Ian Henkel and Pat Cassidy via their Exurbia Films.

The news about the Tohills’ departure was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.