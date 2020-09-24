Terry Curtin Joins Solstice Studios as EVP of Communications

Veteran Hollywood executive Terry Curtin has joined Solstice Studios as executive vice president of communications.

Curtin, who has previously held top jobs at Disney, Universal and Fox, will report directly to Vincent Bruzzese, head of marketing and strategy at the upstart studio. All of film publicity and corporate communications will fall on her desk.

Curtin replaces Elissa Greer, who is transitioning to a consultant role.

“Terry is a world-class executive who is respected across the industry,” Bruzzese said. “We’re fortunate to have her join the company on a full-time basis. Terry and Elissa worked extremely well together and delivered an excellent publicity and promotion campaign for ‘Unhinged,’ under difficult circumstances: launching the first new movie back in U.S. theaters this summer was no easy task. I look forward to their teaming up to achieve similarly striking results on ‘Good Joe Bell.’”

Curtin last oversaw a boutique consulting agency, with clients including DreamWorks Animation, Lionsgate, iHeart Media, Roadside Attractions, Activision Blizzard, Imagine Entertainment, Universal Pictures, Twentieth Century, Fanthropology and Sean Penn and Ann Lee’s Humanitarian Relief Organization CORE.

She also headed the marketing departments at both Revolution Studios and Relativity Studios and has held key marketing positions at companies including DreamWorks Animation, STX Entertainment and MGM/UA. Her resume is also deep in agency operations, having led Intralink and Cimarron, specializing in campaign strategy and branding.

Curtin has contributed to memorable release campaigns including the recent “Fast Times at Ridgemont High Virtual Table Read,” “Bombshell,” “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” “Trolls” and “The Gift.”

Legacy campaigns include “The Fast and the Furious,” “American Pie,” “13 Going on 30,” “Leaving Las Vegas” and a “Beautiful Mind.”

Additionally, Curtin served as an adjunct professor for the USC School of Cinematic Arts’ Peter Stark Graduate Program, teaching film and television marketing. An active member of AMPAS, Curtin serves on the Executive Committee for the Marketing and Public Relations Branch.

Solstice Studios formed in October 2018. The studio develops, fully finances, produces, sells internationally and distributes feature films in the U.S. on a wide-release basis. The company aims to produce 3-5 movies per year budgeted in the $20-80 million budget range. Solstice also plans to co-finance or acquire another one-two films per year for wide U.S. distribution. The company has a partnership with Ingenious Media.

Solstice’s first film, “Unhinged,” starring Russell Crowe, was the first major release in the U.S. following coronavirus lockdowns in August. The studio also recently acquired “Good Joe Bell,” starring Mark Wahlberg, out of Toronto.

Senior management includes president and CEO Mark Gill, head of production Lisa Ellzey, co-production head Guy Botham, Bruzzese, acquisitions and international head Crystal Bourbeau, head of physical production Dana Belcastro, business and legal affairs head Karen Barna, CFO Shaun Williams and distribution chief Shari Hardison.