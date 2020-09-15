‘Tenet’ Stays Atop U.K., Ireland Box Office as ‘After We Collided’ Soars

Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” topped U.K. and Ireland box office charts for the third weekend in a row, collecting $1.58 million (£1,233,090) from 612 locations for Warner Bros. according to Comscore.

“Tenet” now has a running total of $15.9 million (£12,446,578) from the territory. The movie, starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, has made over $200 million globally to date.

Though “Tenet” led in ticket sales, Shear Entertainment’s young adult romance drama “After We Collided,” was the big gainer of the week, with box office receipts soaring 73% to take £442,661 ($568,737) from 386 sites, and a total of $763,664 ($981,110).

Elsewhere, Trafalgar Releasing’s concert film “Break The Silence: The Movie,” featuring globally popular K-pop sensation BTS, collected £249,997 ($321,200) from 363 locations, for a total of £374,060 ($480,557).

Disney’s “X-Men” universe film “The New Mutants” is still struggling to pull in crowds, taking in £200,660 ($257,812) from 542 sites for a total of £1,101,989 ($1,415,684).

Among holdovers, Disney’s animated adventure “Onward” continued its impressive run at the box office with £97,253 ($124,930) from 444 sites and has now amassed £7,068,168 ($9,080,800).

New Sony release “The Broken Hearts Gallery,” a romantic comedy about a lovesick New Yorker, collected £87,568 ($112,526) from 472 sites.

Gearing up to hit theaters 29 years after the last outing for Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter as Bill and Ted, the latest in the franchise “Bill & Ted Face the Music” will see a mid-week premiere in the territory, from Warner Bros.

Also with a midweek debut is Trinity CineAsia’s Chinese box-office champion and big screen spectacle “The Eight Hundred.”

Friday releases include MusicFilmNetwork’s “Hendrix and the Spook,” Tim Conrad’s documentary on rock icon Jimi Hendrix; Miracle Comms’ Edinburgh and Raindance nominee “Hurt By Paradise,” directed by and starring Greta Bellamacina; and Wildcard Distribution’s Sofia International Film Festival winner “Nocturnal” by Nathalie Biancheri.

The spate of Friday releases this week continues with “Suffragette” filmmaker Sarah Gavron’s highly regarded Dublin and San Sebastian winner “Rocks” from Altitude Film Distribution; Rubika Shah’s London, Berlin and Krakow winning anti-racism music documentary “White Riot” from Modern Films; and John-Paul Davidson and Stephen Warbeck’s comedy “The Man in the Hat,” from Kaleidoscope Entertainment.