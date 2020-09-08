‘Tenet’ Drops But Stays Atop U.K., Ireland Box-Office

Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” suffered a precipitous 60% decline, but stayed on top of the U.K. and Ireland box-office in its second week.

The Warner Bros. release collected £2,151,490 ($2,832,782) from 613 locations and has now amassed £10,006,540 ($13,174,636) in the territory, according to final numbers released by Comscore.

Disney’s “X-Men” universe film “The New Mutants” collected £686,407 ($903,563) from 538 sites on debut.

Disney holdover “Onward” declined 27%, collecting £135,669 ($178,544) from 456 locations, and now has a total of £6,942,823 ($9,136,939).

Altitude Film Distribution’s “Unhinged,” starring Russell Crowe, declined 14% to collect £97,221 ($127,930) from 351 sites and has now grossed £1,436,244 ($1,889,909) in six weeks of release.

Rounding off the top five is Vertigo U.K.’s “100% Wolf,” which declined 31% to record £96,970 ($127,239) from 455 locations in its sixth week of release. The film has now collected £1,026,699 ($1,347,000).

Shear Entertainment’s young adult romance “After We Collided” debuted at sixth position with £65,797 ($86,315) from a limited 22 site release.

Ladj Ly’s Oscar-nominee and Cannes-winner “Les Miserables,” from Altitude, opened across 130 locations and debuted in 10th position with £48,090 ($63,069).

The upcoming weekend will see a range of diverse releases. Park Jun-soo’s “Break The Silence: The Movie” chronicles K-pop sensation BTS embarking on their 2019 “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” tour. Given the global popularity of the group, Trafalgar Releasing is opening wide, across more than 300 sites.

Universal is releasing Sally Potter’s “The Roads Not Taken” starring Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning, Laura Linney and Salma Hayek across some 100 locations.

Verve Pictures is bowing Aki Omoshaybi’s romance “Real,” starring Pippa Bennett-Warner, Aki Omoshaybi, Karen Bryson, Amy Manson and Amanda Lawrence, and Vertigo Releasing is opening Sam Kelly’s New Zealand gang drama, starring Jake Ryan.

Sony Pictures Releasing International is releasing Natalie Krinsky’s “The Broken Hearts Gallery,” featuring rising star Geraldine Viswanathan.

BFI Distribution is re-releasing the iconic “La Haine” by France’s Mathieu Kassovitz, while Curzon is re-releasing Bong Joon-ho’s “Memories of Murder,” one of his early hits. Arthouse fare on offer this weekend also includes Eureka Entertainment’s Camerimage and Venice winner “The Painted Bird,” directed by Václav Marhoul.