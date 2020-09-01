‘Tenet’ Rules U.K., Ireland Box Office

As expected, Christopher Nolan’s keenly awaited “Tenet” topped the U.K. and Ireland box office over the past week, collecting £5,335,654 ($7.16 million), according to final numbers from Comscore.

Warner Bros. opened the late summer tentpole wide across 611 locations midweek. For many it was the first time they had returned to cinemas since they reopened after lockdown. Following a quiet start, collections picked up.

In second place, Disney holdover “Onward” gained 29%, collecting £185,028 ($248,428) from 454 sites. It now has a total of £6,657,744 ($8,934,898) from the territory.

However, if previews are included, the Disney release of “X-Men” universe property “The New Mutants” ranks second, collecting $296,233 from an unspecified number of U.K. screens on the Aug. 28-30 weekend, per boxofficemojo. Disney will open the film at more that 300 screens Sept. 4.

Vertigo U.K.’s “100% Wolf” gained 31% to collect £140,050 ($187,913) from 456 locations in its fifth week at cinemas.

Also in its fifth week is Russell Crowe’s “Unhinged,” distributed by Altitude Film Distribution. It declined 38% to collect £112,465 ($150,880) from 414 sites and has a total of £1,218,908 ($1,635,325).

Rounding out the top five is Matteo Garrone’s “Pinocchio,” starring Roberto Benigni, that declined 5% to take £94,821 ($127,211) from 381 locations.

New release “Hope Gap,” starring Annette Bening, Bill Nighy and Josh O’Connor, opened in seventh position, collecting £72,769 ($97,625) from 38 sites.

The weekend will see the release of Ladj Ly’s Cannes winning and Oscar and Golden Globe nominated French film “Les Miserables” that Altitude is opening across more than 100 locations.

Cinefile is releasing Charles De Meaux’s “The Lady in the Portrait,” starring Chinese star Fan Bingbing and Melvil Poupaud, while Peccadillo Pictures is opening Sao Paolo set drama “Socrates.”

The Media Pioneers is releasing the multiple Golden Horse winning Taiwanese film “The Bold, the Corrupt, and the Beautiful,” and CMC Pictures is opening Chinese-language title “Wild Grass.”