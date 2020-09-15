Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos Elected as Chair of Academy Museum Board

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has been elected chairman of the board of trustees of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

The trustees made the announcement Tuesday, a month after Ron Meyer stepped down from the post in the wake of his resignation from NBC Universal.

“Growing up a movie lover, I always wished for a place like the Academy Museum—somewhere I could lose myself in the magic of film,” Sarandos said in a statement. “I am both honored and inspired to serve as Chair, alongside the magnificent Board of Trustees and museum staff, as we work towards our April 2021 opening.”

Miky Lee (Mie Kyung Lee) as elected vice chair and Jim Gianopulos was elected treasurer. Kimberly Steward was re-elected to her role as secretary.

The full list of the Academy Museum’s Board of Trustees includes: Sarandos, Lee, Steward, Gianopulos and Patricia S. Bellinger, Jason Blum, Arnaud Boetsch, Olivier de Givenchy, Laura Dern, David Dolby, Sidonie Seydoux Dumas, Ray Halbritter, Tom Hanks, Dawn Hudson, Ryan Murphy, Isis Mussenden, Katherine Oliver, Alejandro Ramírez Magaña, Dominic Ng, David Rubin, Regina K. Scully, Emma Thomas, Diane von Furstenberg, and Kevin Yeaman.

The Academy Museum is scheduled to open on April 30, 2021, after originally being announced in 2012 and suffering several delays and budget problems.