Taraji P. Henson Directing High School Comedy ‘Two-Faced’ for Bron Studios

Taraji P. Henson will make her feature film directorial debut on the high school comedy “Two-Faced” for Bron Studios, in addition to producing and starring in the movie.

“Two-Faced” follows Joy, a Black high school senior whose chances to attend the college of her dreams are threatened by her wildly popular and charismatic school principal after she confronts him with evidence of his racist past. With the help of her friends, the student sets out to expose the principal but quickly learns that he is not above waging all-out-war against the students trying to take him down.

Henson will star in the film as the mother of the student. She will direct from a script by Cat Wilkins, who recently graduated from the MFA Screenwriting Program at UCLA and won first place in the feature comedy category at the 2020 UCLA Screenwriters Showcase for “Two-Faced.”

Henson and her TPH Entertainment will produce with Aaron L. Gilbert on behalf of Bron and Tim Story on behalf of The Story Company, as well as Sharla Sumpter Bridgett. Wilkins will executive produce with Christine Conley and Trent Hubbard.

“After two decades spent in front of the camera, I’m thrilled to finally jump behind it for my feature directorial debut!” Henson said. “What first attracted me to this project was Joy – she is the character I needed to see in films growing up, but never had. It’s important that stories be told from a woman’s point of view and partnering with Bron Studios and the amazingly talented Tim Story — both who use their platforms to help elevate women and people of color — feels like the perfect match. I can’t wait to bring this hilariously heartfelt script by Cat Wilkins to life!”

Henson worked with Story in the “Think Like a Man” movies. She was nominated for an Academy Award in the best supporting actress category for “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” and received three Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe for her role as Cookie in “Empire.” Other credits include “Hidden Figures,” “What Men Want,” “Best of Enemies” and “Coffee & Kareem.” She recently announced her production company, TPH Entertainment, which has a first-look deal with Twentieth Century Fox TV with its first project being a spinoff series for Henson’s “Empire” character Cookie.

“Taraji is an important voice in the world and Bron is thrilled to support her directorial debut, of a script from Cat Wilkins, that through its comedic elements examines race and culture in America,” Gilbert said. “We also look forward to working with Taraji’s long-time collaborator Tim Story and the rest of the team behind the film.”

Bron Releasing and UTA Independent Film Group will oversee film sales and distribution.

Henson is represented by M88, UTA, Ziffren Brittenham and The Lede Company. Wilkins is represented by UTA and Echo Lake Entertainment. Story and The Story Company are repped by UTA, Ziffren Brittenham and The Collins Jackson Agency.