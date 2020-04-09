Taika Waititi Teases ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Details With Tessa Thompson, Mark Ruffalo

Taika Waititi revealed a few details about his upcoming Marvel movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” on Instagram with a couple of his stars from “Thor: Ragnorak.”

Tessa Thompson and Mark Ruffalo joined the director on Thursday night as he hosted a viewing party for “Ragnorak” on Instagram Live.

Waititi’s zany “Ragnorak” took Thor to new comedic heights and to space as he ran into the hard drinking Valkyrie (Thompson) and his exiled Avenger buddy Hulk (Ruffalo). The much anticipated “Love and Thunder” will catch up with Thor and Valkyrie after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” and release on Feb. 18, 2022.

“It’s like 10-year-olds told us what should be in a movie and we said yes to every single thing,” Waititi said of the premise to “Love and Thunder.” He added that there are about five drafts of the film’s script done and Thompson, his first guest, has read the latest.

When “Love and Thunder” was announced at last year’s San Diego Comic Con, it was also revealed that Thompson’s Valkyrie would be one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first LGBTQ heroes. As the new leader of the Asgardians, she’s looking for a queen, and Thompson asked if Korg, the rocky alien played by Waititi, would also have a love interest.

Waititi said Korg will stay single because he was “deeply in love and lost that love along the line…He doesn’t feel brave enough to find love again.” He added that Marvel fans will learn more about Korg’s Kronan alien race and that Space Sharks, creatures from the comics, will appear.

The director wouldn’t give any information on Christian Bale’s character in the upcoming movie, and confirmed that the galactic hero Silver Surfer wouldn’t be in the film. He also wouldn’t comment on if Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, who has his own Disney Plus show, would be back from the dead for the movie.

Ruffalo later replaced Thompson on the Instagram video, but he and Waititi mostly joked around and played with the split-screen video feature.